New study highlights long-term risk of coronavirus infection during pregnancy





Approximately 1 in 10 women infected with coronavirus during pregnancy will develop acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC or long-term coronavirus), study finds

The average age of the cohort was 32 years

Several socio-economic and clinical characteristics were associated with the development of PASC

The most common symptoms were post-exercise malaise, fatigue, and dizziness While there is a growing body of research on the long-term effects of coronavirus in the general adult population, little research has been done on the long-term effects of the virus on people who contract it during pregnancy. In a new study published in Society of Maternal and Child Medicine At the annual meeting, researchers will present findings suggesting that about one in 10 people infected with coronavirus during pregnancy will develop a long-term infection with the coronavirus. Researchers followed a group of people across the United States who were infected with the coronavirus while pregnant. Of the 1,503 women in the pregnancy cohort, just over half (51%) were fully vaccinated before contracting the coronavirus. The average age at infection was approximately 32 years. The study looked at pregnant people's pre-existing medical conditions, socio-economic status and severity of the coronavirus. The pregnancy cohort is part of a larger study. NIH RECOVER Initiativeaims to learn more about the long-term effects of coronavirus on adults and children. Researchers found that 9.3 per cent of pregnant women developed long-lasting coronavirus when assessed six months or more after initial infection. Some of the most common symptoms people reported include feeling exhausted from even light physical or mental activity, also known as post-exertional malaise, fatigue, and dizziness. Researchers also found that pregnant people who are obese, suffer from depression or chronic anxiety, and those who report difficulty paying their bills are all more likely to develop long-lasting COVID-19 infections. We also found that there is a high risk of Women who had more severe coronavirus symptoms and required oxygen during pregnancy were also at higher risk of developing long-term COVID-19 infection. Development of SARS-CoV-2 acute sequelae following infection (PASC) during pregnancy: NIH RECOVER-Pregnancy Cohort. Journal of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, January 2024 Also read: Vertical transmission of SARS-CoV-2 – specific antibody and cytokine profiles during pregnancy The study profiled the humoral and cellular characteristics of pregnant women and their corresponding newborns who were infected or vaccinated at different gestational ages. We noted a significant correlation between spike S1-specific IgG antibodies in maternal and umbilical cord plasma and their RBD-ACE2 blocking activity (receptor-binding domain – human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2). The blocking activity of spike S1-specific IgG was significantly higher in pregnant women infected in the third trimester than in the first and second trimesters. Maternal plasma infected at birth showed increased levels of 28 mainly pro-inflammatory cytokines/chemokines, whereas umbilical cord plasma infected 2 weeks before birth showed the appearance of anti-inflammatory cytokines. I was seen. Data support vertical transmission of protective SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies. This vertical antibody transfer and the presence of anti-inflammatory cytokines in cord blood may offset the deleterious consequences of inflammation in exposed neonates. (Infectious Disease Journal – October 2023) Status of pregnant and postpartum women after COVID-19 infection: A prospective observational study with long-term follow-up This is a prospective observational cohort study conducted in women during pregnancy or at the time of admission to delivery due to acute COVID-19 infection. At least 34.2% of obstetric patients with acute COVID-19 showed post-COVID-19 symptoms. Demographic and acute disease characteristics and specific pregnancy-related risk factors were identified. (eClinical Medicine – January 2024) Multiorgan failure and outcome in pregnancy associated with COVID-19 Pregnant women form a special group of patients with specific immunological and physiological changes. A weakened cell-mediated immune response makes pregnant women more susceptible to infections caused by intracellular pathogens such as viruses. Physiological changes during pregnancy have a significant impact on the respiratory, cardiovascular, and coagulation systems, which may differentially impact the progression of COVID-19 infection. This descriptive review of pathological findings compares the clinical and morphological features of vascular and nervous system lesions in cases of maternal death related to COVID-19 infection. (BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth – January 2024)

