Researchers find that women need less exercise than men to achieve the same cardiovascular benefits





Women receive higher benefits than men. exercisethe researchers said in a new paper. study Published on Monday. Researchers found that women need just under 2.5 hours of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise per week to reap the same “survival benefits” that men get from five hours of physical activity. . Researchers wrote in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that women who engaged in regular physical activity had a 24% reduced risk of death compared to 15% for men. “The great thing about this study is that we learned that women can get more out of each minute of moderate to vigorous exercise than men.” Dr.Martha Gulatisaid the study's co-lead author. “This is an empowering concept that I hope women will take to heart.” Researchers analyzed health data from 412,413 U.S. adults from 1997 to 2019. By the end of the study, 39,935 adults had died, 11,670 of them from cardiovascular disease. The researchers noted that the study was an “observational” design, meaning they could not say for sure that exercise was responsible for the reduced risk. They also cautioned that the information surveyed was self-reported and did not take into account changes in household activities. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic who was not involved in the new study, called the new findings “interesting,” although he emphasized the limitations of observational studies. “That needs to be confirmed by others, using other data and datasets in other populations, perhaps in other countries,” he said in an interview, adding, “What is a single observational study? “It is not something that completely proves that,” he added. ” Among the women in the study, those who regularly engaged in aerobic exercise had a 36% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, compared to a 14% lower risk for men.Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, claiming many lives. Over 300,000 each year, according to a 2021 study published in the medical journal Lancet. Researchers in the new study also noted the gap between men and women in the workforce. regular strength training. The researchers found that men saw the greatest benefits from doing muscle-strengthening activities three times a week, while women saw similar benefits with about one session a week. Among the men in the study, those who regularly engaged in muscle-strengthening activities had an 11% reduction in cardiovascular risk, while women had a 30% reduction in risk. of Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, a report developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, recommends that adults should get at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. This guide does not recommend different amounts of exercise for men and women. Researchers in the new study suggested that differences in the bodies of men and women may be causing different outcomes for the men and women studied. They noted that, on average, men have larger hearts, wider airways in their lungs, greater lung diffusing capacity, and larger muscle fibers than women. At the end of the day, Nissen said, exercise is one of the best medicines we have, regardless of gender. “Everyone, male or female, should get 300 minutes of exercise a week. That's what I tell all my patients,” he said. More from CBS News Aliza Chasan Aliza Chasan is a digital producer for 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for media outlets including PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition, and DNAinfo. Araiza covers trending news focused on crime and politics.

