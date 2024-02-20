Individual sleep need is flexible and dynamically related to cognitive function





Hirshkowitz, M. et al. National Sleep Foundation’s updated sleep duration recommendations: final report. Sleep Health 1, 233–243 (2015). Watson, N. F. et al. Recommended amount of sleep for a healthy adult: a joint consensus statement of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society. Sleep 38, 843–844 (2015). Paruthi, S. et al. Pediatric sleep duration consensus statement: a step forward. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 12, 1705–1706 (2016). Paruthi, S. et al. Consensus statement of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine on the recommended amount of sleep for healthy children: methodology and discussion. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 12, 1549–1561 (2016). Paruthi, S. et al. Recommended amount of sleep for pediatric populations: a consensus statement of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 12, 785–786 (2016). Shi, L. et al. Sleep disturbances increase the risk of dementia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med. Rev. 40, 4–16 (2018). Hatfield, C. F., Herbert, J., van Someren, E. J., Hodges, J. R. & Hastings, M. H. Disrupted daily activity/rest cycles in relation to daily cortisol rhythms of home-dwelling patients with early Alzheimer’s dementia. Brain 127, 1061–1074 (2004). Videnovic, A., Lazar, A. S., Barker, R. A. & Overeem, S. ‘The clocks that time us’—circadian rhythms in neurodegenerative disorders. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 10, 683–693 (2014). Prinz, P. N. et al. Sleep, EEG and mental function changes in senile dementia of the Alzheimer’s type. Neurobiol. Aging 3, 361–370 (1982). Irwin, M. R. & Vitiello, M. V. Implications of sleep disturbance and inflammation for Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Lancet Neurol. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(18)30450-2 (2019). Mander, B. A., Winer, J. R., Jagust, W. J. & Walker, M. P. Sleep: a novel mechanistic pathway, biomarker, and treatment target in the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease? Trends Neurosci. 39, 552–566 (2016). Lowe, C. J., Safati, A. & Hall, P. A. The neurocognitive consequences of sleep restriction: a meta-analytic review. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 80, 586–604 (2017). Van Dongen, H. P., Maislin, G., Mullington, J. M. & Dinges, D. F. The cumulative cost of additional wakefulness: dose–response effects on neurobehavioral functions and sleep physiology from chronic sleep restriction and total sleep deprivation. Sleep 26, 117–126 (2003). Coutrot, A. et al. Reported sleep duration reveals segmentation of the adult life-course into three phases. Nat. Commun. 13, 7697 (2022). Fjell, A. M. et al. No phenotypic or genotypic evidence for a link between sleep duration and brain atrophy. Nat. Hum. Behav. 7, 2008–2022 (2023). Huang, S.-Y. et al. Sleep, physical activity, sedentary behavior, and risk of incident dementia: a prospective cohort study of 431,924 UK Biobank participants. Mol. Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01655-y (2022). Shen, X., Wu, Y. & Zhang, D. Nighttime sleep duration, 24-hour sleep duration and risk of all-cause mortality among adults: a meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies. Sci. Rep. 6, 21480 (2016). Horne, J. The end of sleep: ‘sleep debt’ versus biological adaptation of human sleep to waking needs. Biol. Psychol. 87, 1–14 (2011). Rattenborg, N. C. et al. Sleep research goes wild: new methods and approaches to investigate the ecology, evolution and functions of sleep. Phil. Trans. R. Soc. B https://doi.org/10.1098/rstb.2016.0251 (2017). Ullsperger, M., Fischer, A. G., Nigbur, R. & Endrass, T. Neural mechanisms and temporal dynamics of performance monitoring. Trends Cogn. Sci. 18, 259–267 (2014). Borbely, A. A. A two process model of sleep regulation. Hum. Neurobiol. 1, 195–204 (1982). Tkachenko, O. & Dinges, D. F. Interindividual variability in neurobehavioral response to sleep loss: a comprehensive review. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 89, 29–48 (2018). Siegel, J. M. Sleep viewed as a state of adaptive inactivity. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 10, 747–753 (2009). Voldsbekk, I. et al. Sleep and sleep deprivation differentially alter white matter microstructure: a mixed model design utilising advanced diffusion modelling. NeuroImage 226, 117540 (2021). Yeo, B. T., Tandi, J. & Chee, M. W. Functional connectivity during rested wakefulness predicts vulnerability to sleep deprivation. NeuroImage 111, 147–158 (2015). Ma, N., Dinges, D. F., Basner, M. & Rao, H. How acute total sleep loss affects the attending brain: a meta-analysis of neuroimaging studies. Sleep 38, 233–240 (2015). Banks, S., Van Dongen, H. P., Maislin, G. & Dinges, D. F. Neurobehavioral dynamics following chronic sleep restriction: dose–response effects of one night for recovery. Sleep 33, 1013–1026 (2010). Jackson, M. L. et al. Deconstructing and reconstructing cognitive performance in sleep deprivation. Sleep Med. Rev. 17, 215–225 (2013). Belenky, G. et al. Patterns of performance degradation and restoration during sleep restriction and subsequent recovery: a sleep dose–response study. J. Sleep Res. 12, 1–12 (2003). Zamore, Z. & Veasey, S. C. Neural consequences of chronic sleep disruption. Trends Neurosci. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tins.2022.05.007 (2022). Siegel, J. M. Sleep function: an evolutionary perspective. Lancet Neurol. 21, 937–946 (2022). Yetish, G. et al. Natural sleep and its seasonal variations in three pre-industrial societies. Curr. Biol. 25, 2862–2868 (2015). Samson, R. D. The human sleep paradox: the unexpected sleeping habits of Homo sapiens. Annu. Rev. Anthropol. 50, 259–274 (2021). Al Lawati, I., Zadjali, F. & Al-Abri, M. A. Seasonal variation and sleep patterns in a hot climate Arab Region. Sleep Breath. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11325-022-02620-3 (2022). Titova, O. E., Lindberg, E., Elmstahl, S., Lind, L. & Benedict, C. Seasonal variations in sleep duration and sleep complaints: a Swedish cohort study in middle-aged and older individuals. J. Sleep Res. 31, e13453 (2022). Suzuki, M. et al. Seasonal changes in sleep duration and sleep problems: a prospective study in Japanese community residents. PLoS ONE 14, e0215345 (2019). Mattingly, S. M. et al. The effects of seasons and weather on sleep patterns measured through longitudinal multimodal sensing. NPJ Digit. Med. 4, 76 (2021). Karunanayake, C. P. et al. Seasonal changes in sleep patterns in two Saskatchewan First Nation communities. Clocks Sleep 3, 415–428 (2021). Kleitman, N. & Kleitman, H. The sleep–wakefulness pattern in the Arctic. Sci. Mon. 76, 349–356 (1953). Bódizs, R. in Sleep Medicine Textbook 2nd edn (eds Bassetti, C. et al.) 41–56 (European Sleep Research Society, 2021). Siegel, J. M. Clues to the functions of mammalian sleep. Nature 437, 1264–1271 (2005). Sangalli, L. & Boggero, I. A. The impact of sleep components, quality and patterns on glymphatic system functioning in healthy adults: a systematic review. Sleep Med. 101, 322–349 (2023). Rasch, B. & Born, J. About sleep’s role in memory. Physiol. Rev. 93, 681–766 (2013). Besedovsky, L., Lange, T. & Born, J. Sleep and immune function. Pflugers Arch. 463, 121–137 (2012). Fruth, B., Tagg, N. & Stewart, F. Sleep and nesting behavior in primates: a review. Am. J. Phys. Anthropol. 166, 499–509 (2018). Ju, Y. S. et al. Slow wave sleep disruption increases cerebrospinal fluid amyloid-beta levels. Brain 140, 2104–2111 (2017). Maquet, P. Sleep function(s) and cerebral metabolism. Behav. Brain Res. 69, 75–83 (1995). Irwin, M. R. Why sleep is important for health: a psychoneuroimmunology perspective. Annu. Rev. Psychol. 66, 143–172 (2015). Gravett, N. et al. Inactivity/sleep in two wild free-roaming African elephant matriarchs—does large body size make elephants the shortest mammalian sleepers? PLoS ONE 12, e0171903 (2017). Keene, A. C. & Duboue, E. R. The origins and evolution of sleep. J. Exp. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1242/jeb.159533 (2018). Sieck, G. Life at the extreme: physiological adaptation. Physiol. (Bethesda) 30, 84–85 (2015). Williams, C. T., Barnes, B. M. & Buck, C. L. Persistence, entrainment, and function of circadian rhythms in polar vertebrates. Physiol. (Bethesda) 30, 86–96 (2015). Nunn, C. L., Samson, D. R. & Krystal, A. D. Shining evolutionary light on human sleep and sleep disorders. Evol. Med. Public Health 2016, 227–243 (2016). Lesku, J. A. et al. Adaptive sleep loss in polygynous pectoral sandpipers. Science 337, 1654–1658 (2012). Walker, M. P. Sleep essentialism. Brain 144, 697–699 (2021). van Oort, B. E., Tyler, N. J., Gerkema, M. P., Folkow, L. & Stokkan, K. A. Where clocks are redundant: weak circadian mechanisms in reindeer living under polar photic conditions. Naturwissenschaften 94, 183–194 (2007). Burn, C. C. Bestial boredom: a biological perspective on animal boredom and suggestions for its scientific investigation. Anim. Behav. 130, 141–151 (2017). Danckert, J. & Elpidorou, A. In search of boredom: beyond a functional account. Trends Cogn. Sci. 27, 494–507 (2023). Wilson, T. D. et al. Just think: the challenges of the disengaged mind. Science 345, 75–77 (2014). Rattenborg, N. C. et al. Sleeping outside the box: electroencephalographic measures of sleep in sloths inhabiting a rainforest. Biol. Lett. 4, 402–405 (2008). Calisi, R. M. & Bentley, G. E. Lab and field experiments: are they the same animal? Horm. Behav. 56, 1–10 (2009). Horne, J. Why We Sleep: The Function of Sleep in Humans and Other Mammals (Oxford Univ. Press, 1988). Nunn, C. L. & Samson, D. R. Sleep in a comparative context: investigating how human sleep differs from sleep in other primates. Am. J. Phys. Anthropol. 166, 601–612 (2018). Samson, D. R. & Nunn, C. L. Sleep intensity and the evolution of human cognition. Evol. Anthropol. 24, 225–237 (2015). Worthman, C. M. in Family Contexts of Sleep and Health Across the Life Course (eds McHale, S. M. et al.) 123–151 (Springer, 2017). Herculano-Houzel, S. Decreasing sleep requirement with increasing numbers of neurons as a driver for bigger brains and bodies in mammalian evolution. Proc. R. Soc. B 282, 20151853 (2015). McKinley, M. J. et al. The median preoptic nucleus: front and centre for the regulation of body fluid, sodium, temperature, sleep and cardiovascular homeostasis. Acta Physiol. (Oxf.) 214, 8–32 (2015). Angilletta, M. J. Jr., Youngblood, J. P., Neel, L. K. & VandenBrooks, J. M. The neuroscience of adaptive thermoregulation. Neurosci. Lett. 692, 127–136 (2019). Czeisler, C. A., Weitzman, E., Moore-Ede, M. C., Zimmerman, J. C. & Knauer, R. S. Human sleep: its duration and organization depend on its circadian phase. Science 210, 1264–1267 (1980). Kitahama, K. et al. Localization of CRF-immunoreactive neurons in the cat medulla oblongata: their presence in the inferior olive. Cell Tissue Res. 251, 137–143 (1988). Harding, C. D., Yovel, Y., Peirson, S. N., Hackett, T. D. & Vyazovskiy, V. V. Re-examining extreme sleep duration in bats: implications for sleep phylogeny, ecology, and function. Sleep https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsac064 (2022). Vallat, R. et al. How people wake up is associated with previous night’s sleep together with physical activity and food intake. Nat. Commun. 13, 7116 (2022). Friborg, O., Bjorvatn, B., Amponsah, B. & Pallesen, S. Associations between seasonal variations in day length (photoperiod), sleep timing, sleep quality and mood: a comparison between Ghana (5 degrees) and Norway (69 degrees). J. Sleep Res. 21, 176–184 (2012). Sivertsen, B., Friborg, O., Pallesen, S., Vedaa, O. & Hopstock, L. A. Sleep in the land of the midnight sun and polar night: the Tromso study. Chronobiol. Int. 38, 334–342 (2021). Pilz, L. K., Levandovski, R., Oliveira, M. A. B., Hidalgo, M. P. & Roenneberg, T. Sleep and light exposure across different levels of urbanisation in Brazilian communities. Sci. Rep. 8, 11389 (2018). Beale, A. D. et al. Comparison between an African town and a neighbouring village shows delayed, but not decreased, sleep during the early stages of urbanisation. Sci. Rep. 18, 5697 (2017). Samson, D. R. et al. Segmented sleep in a nonelectric, small-scale agricultural society in Madagascar. Am. J. Hum. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1002/ajhb.22979 (2017). Casiraghi, L. et al. Moonstruck sleep: synchronization of human sleep with the moon cycle under field conditions. Sci. Adv. https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abe0465 (2021). Moreno, C. R. et al. Sleep patterns in Amazon rubber tappers with and without electric light at home. Sci. Rep. 5, 14074 (2015). Soldatos, C. R., Allaert, F. A., Ohta, T. & Dikeos, D. G. How do individuals sleep around the world? Results from a single-day survey in ten countries. Sleep Med. 6, 5–13 (2005). Walch, O. J., Cochran, A. & Forger, D. B. A global quantification of ‘normal’ sleep schedules using smartphone data. Sci. Adv. 2, e1501705 (2016). Steptoe, A., Peacey, V. & Wardle, J. Sleep duration and health in young adults. Arch. Intern. Med. 166, 1689–1692 (2006). Olds, T., Blunden, S., Petkov, J. & Forchino, F. The relationships between sex, age, geography and time in bed in adolescents: a meta-analysis of data from 23 countries. Sleep Med. Rev. 14, 371–378 (2010). Biggs, S. N., Lushington, K., James Martin, A., van den Heuvel, C. & Declan Kennedy, J. Gender, socioeconomic, and ethnic differences in sleep patterns in school-aged children. Sleep Med. 14, 1304–1309 (2013). Cheung, B. Y., Takemura, K., Ou, C., Gale, A. & Heine, S. J. Considering cross-cultural differences in sleep duration between Japanese and Canadian university students. PLoS ONE 16, e0250671 (2021). Cavailles, C. et al. Trajectories of sleep duration and timing before dementia: a 14-year follow-up study. Age Ageing https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afac186 (2022). Bubu, O. M. et al. Sleep, cognitive impairment, and Alzheimer’s disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsw032 (2017). Dun, C. et al. Sleep disorders and the development of Alzheimer’s disease among U.S. Medicare beneficiaries. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 70, 299–301 (2022). Tucker, A. M., Dinges, D. F. & Van Dongen, H. P. Trait interindividual differences in the sleep physiology of healthy young adults. J. Sleep Res. 16, 170–180 (2007). Casale, C. E. & Goel, N. Genetic markers of differential vulnerability to sleep loss in adults. Genes (Basel) https://doi.org/10.3390/genes12091317 (2021). Kuna, S. T. et al. Heritability of performance deficit accumulation during acute sleep deprivation in twins. Sleep 35, 1223–1233 (2012). Madrid-Valero, J. J., Rubio-Aparicio, M., Gregory, A. M., Sanchez-Meca, J. & Ordonana, J. R. Twin studies of subjective sleep quality and sleep duration, and their behavioral correlates: systematic review and meta-analysis of heritability estimates. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 109, 78–89 (2020). Kocevska, D., Barclay, N. L., Bramer, W. M., Gehrman, P. R. & Van Someren, E. J. W. Heritability of sleep duration and quality: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med. Rev. 59, 101448 (2021). Garfield, V. Sleep duration: a review of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) in adults from 2007 to 2020. Sleep Med. Rev. 56, 101413 (2021). Mullaney, D. J., Johnson, L. C., Naitoh, J. P., Friedmann, J. K. & Globus, G. G. Sleep during and after gradual sleep reduction. Psychophysiology 14, 237–244 (1977). Freidmann, J. et al. Performance and mood during and after gradual sleep reduction. Psychophysiology 14, 245–250 (1977). Horne, J. A. & Wilkinson, S. Chronic sleep reduction: daytime vigilance performance and EEG measures of sleepiness, with particular reference to ‘practice’ effects. Psychophysiology 22, 69–78 (1985). Youngstedt, S. D. et al. Tolerance of chronic 90-minute time-in-bed restriction in older long sleepers. Sleep 32, 1467–1479 (2009). O’Sullivan, R., Bissell, S., Hamilton, A., Bagshaw, A. & Richards, C. Concordance of objective and subjective measures of sleep in children with neurodevelopmental conditions: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Sleep Med. Rev. 71, 101814 (2023). Roehrs, T., Shore, E., Papineau, K., Rosenthal, L. & Roth, T. A two-week sleep extension in sleepy normals. Sleep 19, 576–582 (1996). Roehrs, T., Timms, V., Zwyghuizen-Doorenbos, A. & Roth, T. Sleep extension in sleepy and alert normals. Sleep 12, 449–457 (1989). Horne, J. Sleepiness as a need for sleep: when is enough, enough? Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 34, 108–118 (2010). Harrison, Y. & Horne, J. A. Long-term extension to sleep—are we really chronically sleep deprived? Psychophysiology 33, 22–30 (1996). Clark, C., Rivas, E. & Gonzales, J. U. Six nights of sleep extension increases regional cerebral oxygenation without modifying cognitive performance at rest or following acute aerobic exercise. J. Sleep Res. 31, e13582 (2022). Arnal, P. J. et al. Benefits of sleep extension on sustained attention and sleep pressure before and during total sleep deprivation and recovery. Sleep 38, 1935–1943 (2015). Kamdar, B. B., Kaplan, K. A., Kezirian, E. J. & Dement, W. C. The impact of extended sleep on daytime alertness, vigilance, and mood. Sleep Med. 5, 441–448 (2004). Taub, J. M., Globus, G. G., Phoebus, E. & Drury, R. Extended sleep and performance. Nature 233, 142–143 (1971). Taub, J. M. Effects of ad lib extended-delayed sleep on sensorimotor performance, memory and sleepiness in the young adult. Physiol. Behav. 25, 77–87 (1980). King, E. & Scullin, M. K. The 8-hour challenge: incentivizing sleep during end-of-term assessments. J. Inter. Des. 44, 85–99 (2019). Galli, O., Jones, C. W., Larson, O., Basner, M. & Dinges, D. F. Predictors of interindividual differences in vulnerability to neurobehavioral consequences of chronic partial sleep restriction. Sleep https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsab278 (2022). Larsson, I. et al. Sleep interventions for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): a systematic literature review. Sleep Med. 102, 64–75 (2023). Harrison, Y. & Horne, J. A. The impact of sleep deprivation on decision making: a review. J. Exp. Psychol. Appl. 6, 236–249 (2000). Sasmita, K., Massar, S. A. A., Lim, J. & Chee, M. W. L. Reward motivation normalises temporal attention after sleep deprivation. J. Sleep Res. 28, e12796 (2019). Horne, J. A. & Pettitt, A. N. High incentive effects on vigilance performance during 72 hours of total sleep deprivation. Acta Psychol. (Amst.) 58, 123–139 (1985). Lim, J. & Dinges, D. F. Sleep deprivation and vigilant attention. Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 1129, 305–322 (2008). Massar, S. A. A., Lim, J., Sasmita, K. & Chee, M. W. L. Sleep deprivation increases the costs of attentional effort: performance, preference and pupil size. Neuropsychologia 123, 169–177 (2019). Horne, J. & Moseley, R. Sudden early-morning awakening impairs immediate tactical planning in a changing ‘emergency’ scenario. J. Sleep Res. 20, 275–278 (2011). Shekari Soleimanloo, S., White, M. J., Garcia-Hansen, V. & Smith, S. S. The effects of sleep loss on young drivers’ performance: a systematic review. PLoS ONE 12, e0184002 (2017). Czeisler, C. A. et al. Sleep-deprived motor vehicle operators are unfit to drive: a multidisciplinary expert consensus statement on drowsy driving. Sleep Health 2, 94–99 (2016). Anderson, J. L. et al. Sleep in fall/winter seasonal affective disorder: effects of light and changing seasons. J. Psychosom. Res. 38, 323–337 (1994). Kantermann, T., Juda, M., Merrow, M. & Roenneberg, T. The human circadian clock’s seasonal adjustment is disrupted by daylight saving time. Curr. Biol. 17, 1996–2000 (2007). Sivertsen, B., Overland, S., Krokstad, S. & Mykletun, A. Seasonal variations in sleep problems at latitude 63 degrees–65 degrees in Norway: the Nord-Trondelag Health Study, 1995–1997. Am. J. Epidemiol. 174, 147–153 (2011).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-024-01827-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos