



Nationwide campaign targets all children under 10 years old Harare, February 20, 2024 – In response to the confirmed poliovirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Children (MOHCC), in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) and a number of partners, today announced that A polio vaccination campaign has been launched. Zimbabwe type 2 (cVDPV2). This national campaign targets all children under the age of 10 and aims to stop the spread of the virus and quickly prevent further outbreaks. The campaign will utilize a high-quality oral polio vaccine and will be conducted in two phases, with each round vaccinating an estimated 4 million children nationwide. Combine regular vaccinations at health facilities with door-to-door approaches to ensure widespread vaccination. Through regular environmental monitoring, 17 circulating poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) were detected in sewage samples collected in Harare. In addition, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has identified three human cases of polio in Mashonaland West and Harare provinces through enhanced disease surveillance. Without urgent action, there is a high risk that polio will spread. "Detection of cVDPV2 is a serious concern and we are prepared to respond quickly and effectively." said Dr. Douglas Mombeshola, Minister of Health and Child Care. "This national vaccination campaign demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the health of every child in Zimbabwe." This is the first time that Zimbabwe will use the new OPV2 vaccine, an important new and safe tool in the fight against cVDPV2 launched by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 2021. nOPV2 is Ethiopia, Benin, Republic of Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. In support of the polio vaccination campaign, a large-scale communication campaign is underway to ensure parents are well-informed and motivated to get their children vaccinated. Social mobilization campaigns include the use of mass media and interpersonal communication. During this campaign, the Ministry of Health and Childcare, UNICEF and WHO are calling for: • All parents and caregivers are encouraged to bring their children under 10 years of age for vaccination during the campaign period. • Health care workers should be vigilant when identifying and reporting suspected cases of polio. • Community and religious leaders support communities during vaccination campaigns and promote public awareness about polio. Technical and financial support from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative enabled rapid response to the outbreak to protect children at risk of polio and prevent further spread of the virus. The consortium includes Rotary International, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, WHO, and UNICEF. **For more information, please contact us below. **Mr. Donald Mziri, Director of Communications, Ministry of Health and Child Care, [email protected], +263 71 2867337; Ms. Yves Willemot, Director of Communications, UNICEF, [email protected], +263 77 2124268; Ms. Vivianne Mgarisi, WHO Communications Contact person, [email protected], +263 77 9215530

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/zimbabwe/zimbabwe-launches-nationwide-polio-vaccination-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

