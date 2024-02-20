According to the WHO, the number of measles cases increased by 79% worldwide last year. An expert explains why.





The World Health Organization has warned of a rapid spread of infection. measles epidemic Worldwide, more than 306,000 cases were reported last year, an increase of 79% from 2022. in Press conference On Tuesday, the United Nations health agency said it did not yet have an overview of last year's measles deaths, but it expected the number of measles deaths to rise. “Our modeling shows a 43% increase in deaths in 2022, with more than 130,000 measles deaths,” said Natasha Crowcroft, WHO technical advisor. Crowcroft added that given the rising number of infections, “we expect the number of deaths to rise again in 2023.” The WHO announcement is Regarding the increase in measles patients Florida school districts are putting residents on high alert. On Friday, Broward County Public Schools announced one case was reported at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The next day, BCPS announced three more cases were reported overnight, bringing the total to four. Health experts say these cases may be just the beginning. Measles is a highly contagious and deadly virus that causes a distinct rash, and was officially declared eradicated in the United States more than 20 years ago. new outbreak Diseases are emerging one after another. Decline in vaccination rates It jeopardizes herd immunity and increases the risk of epidemics. “Depending on how this viral disease spreads, we predict that the number of unvaccinated children and immunocompromised children will definitely begin to increase,” said HCA Internal Medicine, Florida. said Dr. Pallavi Aneja, training program director. Northwest Hospital and Westside Hospital; told CBS News Miami. National data also shows parents have reason to be concerned. We examine data from tens of thousands of public and private schools in 19 states and communities to inform parents and the public. CBS News investigation Last month, the committee identified at least 8,500 schools where measles vaccination rates among kindergarteners were below the 95% threshold that the CDC recognizes as critical to protecting communities from measles. Declining vaccination rates among school-age children are worrying scientists and doctors across the country. A cluster occurred in January, Measles case confirmed in Philadelphia82 children in Ohio contracted measles in 2022. “I think this is concerning to me as a human being,” Matt Ferrari, a biologist and infectious disease researcher at Pennsylvania State University, previously told CBS News. “It also has population-level effects. The more unvaccinated people you have around you, the more likely it is that the disease will spread and transmission will be established, potentially causing long-lasting outbreaks.” Looking to the future, WHO's Dr Crowcroft added that 2024 will be a “very difficult year”. “One way to predict what will happen in terms of outbreaks and transmission is to look at the distribution of unvaccinated children,” she said. “Data compiled by the US CDC using WHO data shows that more than half of the world's countries are at high or very high risk of an outbreak by the end of this year.” –Stephen Stock, Aparna Zalani, Chris Hacker, Jose Sanchez and staff at CBS Miami and CBS Philadelphia contributed to this report. More from CBS News Sarah Moniuszko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter for CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for her USA Today and was selected to help launch the paper's wellness section. She currently covers breaking news and trending news for CBS News' Her HealthWatch.

