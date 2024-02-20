5-year-old boy dies from sepsis after being infected with the new coronavirus and strep A infection





Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, 5, dies after being found unresponsive at a Chicago immigration center.

The coroner's report found the cause of death to be strep A infection and sepsis caused by COVID-19.

While some criticized the conditions at the shelter, the city of Chicago said in a statement that “comprehensive health screening and care will be provided to all shelter residents.”

A 5-year-old boy who died in a Chicago immigrant shelter in December had developed sepsis after becoming infected. COVID and Streptococcus AThis was revealed in a recently released autopsy report.

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero was found unresponsive at the Pilsen Immigration Center on Chicago's Lower West Side after being unwell for several days, the newspaper reported. NBC News Chicago coverage. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Martinez was one of several children who were sick at the shelter, the newspaper reported, adding that a resident as young as 1 year old was also hospitalized with a high fever.

One mother interviewed at the shelter told NBC that the situation was “very alarming.”

But Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a news conference that people “seem to be getting sicker.”

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero.

gofundme







Prime Minister Johnson also criticized the policies of the southern states. Immigrant bus transportation “They're dropping people off everywhere. Do you understand how wild it is and how evil it is?” to the northern states.

The boy's family arrived in Chicago from Venezuela and includes another son, Isaias, 2 years old.according to gofundmeJean Carlos collapsed on Dec. 17, just two weeks after arriving at the shelter, and died of cardiac arrest, according to a 911 call.

“Jean Carlos survived the dangerous journey from South America to Chicago, only to die days later,” the GoFundMe said.

Although it is often dismissed as just a “sore throat”, CDC It states that if Strep A is left untreated, the following symptoms may occur: necrotizing fasciitis (commonly known as cannibalism), scarlet fever (known for its bright rash), and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (serious bacterial infection).





“It's too much for a little body. It's really sad,” allergist and immunologist Dr. Juanita Mora told NBC Chicago. today.

“You have to remember that a five-year-old has very little body fluids, which means that if an overwhelming infection like Covid-19 hits his body and he gets strep throat at the same time, , it gets into the bloodstream and starts affecting other organs.”

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero.

gofundme



A press release issued by the city of Chicago said his sepsis was “rare complications“The City of Chicago is committed to providing health screenings for all shelter residents, weekly on-site health care provider support, on-site vaccination events for COVID-19, chickenpox, and influenza, and ongoing collaboration with our network of community health centers. We are coordinating cooperation,” he added. Address other medical needs. Comprehensive health screening and care will be provided to all shelter residents. ”

The statement continued: “The City is working with local health care providers and the Cook County Health Department to prioritize the health and well-being of asylum seekers through the New Arrivals Mission, and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) continues to monitor We will respond accordingly.” Covers all reported infectious disease cases throughout the city's temporary shelter system. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/chicago-child-dies-five-years-old-shelter-covid-strep-sepsis-migrant-8594574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos