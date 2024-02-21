Study suggests drug infused with gold nanocrystals may improve Parkinson's disease





These tiny gold particles are cleverly designed to slip through the blood-brain barrier. There is a glimmer of hope for patients with Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Clinical trials of the drug CNM-Au8 have shown that it may slow the decline of neurons by boosting brain metabolism. The unique twist? Delivered daily as sprinkles containing gold nanoparticles. This isn't your typical sprinkle-on treatment. These tiny gold particles are cleverly designed to slip through the blood-brain barrier, a major hurdle in treating brain diseases. Once inside, they act like microscopic power plants, enhancing energy production in neurons and potentially preventing degeneration. Phase II trials suggest success, but researchers remain cautious. Further studies are underway to confirm safety and long-term efficacy. However, early results are exciting and provide a potential new weapon in the fight against these debilitating diseases. The survey results are Nanobiotechnology JournalThe authors say this could ultimately help bring treatments to patients with these and other neurodegenerative diseases. “We are cautiously optimistic that this strategy will prevent and even reverse some neurological disorders.” Peter Sugina saidM.D., who leads clinical trials in MS, is an assistant professor of neurology and a research associate at the Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern. Dr. Sguigna and his colleagues at UTSW conducted two phase 2 clinical trials, REPAIR-MS and REPAIR-PD, in 11 patients with relapsing MS and 13 patients with Parkinson's disease. This study investigated the efficacy of CNM-Au8, an orally administered treatment developed by Clene Nanomedicine. This treatment utilizes gold nanocrystals to increase the NAD+/NADH ratio to address the accelerated decline seen in neurodegenerative conditions. The results suggest that the energy balance of brain cells may be improved, offering hope for slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. This study aimed to highlight the importance of energy metabolism in neurodegenerative diseases and confirm the effect of CNM-Au8 on the NAD+/NADH ratio in human patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/science/drug-infused-with-gold-nanocrystals-may-reverse-parkinsons-study-suggests-5099665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos