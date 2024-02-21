The truth about olive oil





BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Olive oil – is a popular choice over other oils because it is thought to have health benefits. But are those benefits real? Consumer Reports combed through research to find the truth about their reputations, testing 26 different olive oils to find the best taste. Pour over salad. Soak the bread in it. Or you can simply cook with it. Olive oil has a reputation for being versatile and healthy, making it a pantry staple. No wonder it got the nickname Liquid Gold. But how good is it for you? “Studies have shown that olive oil, especially when part of a Mediterranean diet, is associated with a number of positive health outcomes, including longevity, improved cholesterol profiles, reduced inflammation, and reduced risk of several chronic diseases. “We know that it's true,” said Amy Keating, a nutritionist at Consumer Reports. A study of nearly 92,000 people published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that consuming more than 1.5 teaspoons of olive oil per day was associated with a higher risk of dying earlier from any cause than those consuming less. was found to decrease by 19%. But before you start filling your cart, make sure you're buying the right thing. Not all olive oils are created equal. “To get the most health benefits of olive oil, we recommend using extra virgin olive oil. It contains many bioactive components, including phenols, and these “Research suggests that ingredients are responsible for many of the oil's positive benefits. Regular olive oil is refined and contains very few of these compounds,” Keating said. Ta. To find the best extra virgin olive oils, CR employed a trained sensory panel and olive oil tasting experts. Yes, those people really exist! Each oil was presented in a special blue glass so that the samples were blindfolded and the color did not influence the expert's evaluation. “Extra virgin olive oil should have a fruity, fresh taste with no bitterness or pungency,” Keating added. Two olive oils stand out for flavor and value: Aldi's specially selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil and California Olive Ranch 100% California Medium Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Once you get your olive oil home, it's important to store it properly. Store tightly closed in a dark place away from heat sources such as dishwashers and stoves. Olive oil isn't the only oil with health benefits. Other vegetable oils such as soy and canola are also healthy options. click here To report a typo. Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wafb.com/2024/02/21/consumer-reports-truth-about-olive-oil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos