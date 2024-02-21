Scientists discover link between brain imbalance and chronic fatigue syndrome | ME / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Scientists have found compelling evidence of brain and immune system abnormalities in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). myalgic encephalomyelitis (myself).

This discovery is one of the most rigorous studies to date and begins to uncover the biological basis of a disease that can cause disabling fatigue. This study demonstrates for the first time a link between imbalances in brain activity and feelings of fatigue, and suggests that these changes may be caused by abnormalities in the immune system.

“Me/CFS patients have very real and disabling symptoms, but their biological basis is extremely difficult to understand,” says the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Neurology at the US NIH.・Walter Korosietz, Director of the National Institute for Stroke Research (NINDS), said: “This detailed study of a small number of people identified a number of factors that are likely to contribute to their ME/CFS.”

The study involved just 17 patients, and the results need to be confirmed in a larger group before they can be claimed as a roadmap to new treatments. It's also unclear how well the results apply to long-term coronavirus cases, as the patients were recruited and evaluated before the pandemic. But scientists say the study is a long-awaited deep dive into the biology of the disease.

Professor Karl Moten, who studies ME/CFS at Oxford University's John Radcliffe Hospital, said: “This is a very important paper and I'm very pleased to see it published.” The professor was not involved in this research. “There have been a lot of small studies showing there might be a problem with this cell or that cell, but no one has ever really looked at everything in one patient until now.”

Patients in the study were carefully selected from the first 300 patients, and all had experienced an infection before becoming ill. During the study, they spent a week in an NIH clinic and underwent extensive physiological evaluations.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) brain scans show that ME/CFS patients have reduced activity in a brain region called the temporoparietal junction (TPJ), which affects how the brain exerts effort. It has been shown that confusing how to determine . The motor cortex, the area of ​​the brain that directs body movements, also remained abnormally active during fatiguing tasks. However, there were no signs of muscle fatigue.

This suggests that fatigue in ME/CFS may be caused by dysfunction in the brain regions that drive the motor cortex, and that brain changes may alter patients' exercise tolerance and perception of fatigue. doing.

“We may have identified a physiological focus of fatigue in this population,” said Brian Wallitt, associate research scientist at NINDS and lead author of the study. nature communications. “Rather than physical fatigue or lack of motivation, fatigue can result from a mismatch between what you think you can accomplish and how your body is performing.”

Moten said the discovery of abnormal brain function does not suggest that patients are psychologically driving the disease or that they can control it. “The brain can respond to stimuli or shocks to the body,” he says. “The brain is physically and biochemically not functioning properly. The cause is the disease, not the patient.”

The patient's heart rate also increased, and his blood pressure took longer to return to normal after exercise. There were also changes in the patients' T cells taken from their cerebrospinal fluid, suggesting that these immune cells were trying to fight something. This may indicate that the immune system is not functioning properly after the infection has subsided, or that a chronic infection is present in the body undetected.

The authors suggest that it may begin with a sustained immune response, trigger changes in the central nervous system, trigger changes in brain chemistry, and ultimately affect the functioning of specific brain structures that control motor function and perception. We are tracking the probability of a certain sequence of events. Malaise.

Avindra Nath, clinical director of NINDS and senior author of the study, said: “Immune activation affects the brain in a variety of ways, including biochemical changes, motor function, autonomic nervous system dysfunction, and cardiopulmonary dysfunction. We believe that this is causing downstream effects such as

The discovery has been hailed by scientists as an important step towards understanding the underlying biological causes of the disease. Until now, the lack of a clear biological basis for this disease has led to patients being ignored, stigmatized, and forced to choose ineffective treatment options.