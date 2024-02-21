Research reveals that the number of persistently infected people with the new coronavirus infection is high in the general population





The study is based on data from the ONS COVID-19 Survey, the largest regular survey of COVID-19 infections in the general population. Image credit: Michele Ursi, Getty Images. Long-term infection with COVID-19 in immunocompromised people is the source of multiple new variants that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic and triggered a series of waves of infection, including alpha and omicron variants. It has long been thought that this may be the case. But until now, the sustained spread of COVID-19 in the general population and how the virus evolves in these conditions remained unclear. To investigate this, the researchers used the following data: Office for National Statistics Novel Coronavirus Infection Survey (ONS-CIS), tested participants approximately every month. Of the more than 90,000 participants, 3,603 provided two or more positive samples between November 2020 and August 2022, where the virus was sequenced. Of these, 381 people tested positive for the same viral infection over a period of more than a month. Within this group, 54 people had persistent infections that lasted for at least 2 months. Researchers estimate that between 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 200 (0.1% to 0.5%) of all infections become persistent, which can last at least 60 days. In some cases, people remained infected with virus variants that are extinct in the general population. In contrast, the researchers found that reinfection with the same variant strain is extremely rare. This is probably because the host developed immunity to the mutant strain, and after a few months the frequency of the mutant strain decreased to a very low level. Of the 381 persistently infected people, 65 had undergone PCR tests three or more times during the period of infection. Most of these individuals (82%) showed viral load recovery and experienced an increase, then a decrease, and then an increase in viral load. The researchers say this shows that the virus can maintain its ability to actively replicate during long periods of infection. Our observations are used not only to monitor the emergence and spread of new variants, but also to gain a fundamental understanding of the natural history and evolution of novel pathogens and their clinical impact on patients. , highlighting the continued importance of community-based genomic surveillance. co-lead author Dr. Mahan Ghafari (Institute of Pandemic Science, Nuffield School of Medicine, University of Oxford) The study found that people with persistent infections were more likely to experience long-term symptoms of COVID-19 even after 12 weeks from the onset of infection than people with more typical infections. 55% more likely to report yes. Certain individuals exhibited a significant number of mutations, including those that define variants of the coronavirus, alter the target site of monoclonal antibodies, and introduce changes to the coronavirus's spike protein. However, most people did not carry large numbers of mutations, suggesting that not all persistent infections are potential sources of new variants of concern. co-lead author Dr Katrina Lythgoe The Institute of Biology and Pandemic Science at the University of Oxford said: “Although the association between persistent viral infection and long coronavirus may not be causal, these results do suggest that persistent infection contributes to the pathophysiology of long coronavirus.'' This suggests that there is a possibility that Indeed, it has been suggested that many other possible mechanisms may contribute to Long Covid, including inflammation, organ damage, and microthrombosis. The study, “Prevalence of Persistent SARS-CoV-2 in a Large-Scale Community Surveillance Study,” Nature.

