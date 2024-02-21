Niacin may increase risk of heart disease, study suggests: What you need to know





top line A new study suggests that a common vitamin called niacin may increase the risk of heart disease, but there is no need to completely eliminate it from the diet and researchers say further regulations are needed. states that it is possible. Niacin (vitamin B3) capsules. getty important facts High levels of niacin can cause inflammation, damage blood vessels, and increase your risk of heart disease. study Published Monday in Nature Medicine suggested that. The researchers investigated two different study populations. One group is approximately 1,200 patients being evaluated for heart disease, and the other group is more than 3,000 patients with or suspected of having heart disease who have confirmed high levels of 4PY. Ta. Broken down niacin substances are associated with the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other harmful cardiac events. One in four study participants took too much niacin and had high levels of 4PY. The study found that injecting mice with 4PY increased inflammation in the rodents' blood vessels. Niacin, or vitamin B3, is a vitamin commonly found in common multivitamins and foods such as beef, pork, fish, chicken, flour, bananas, some cereals, nuts, seeds, and bread, and was previously It was widely used to treat high cholesterol. according to Attended Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> of Recommended amount per day Adult men have 16 milligrams of niacin, adult women have 14 milligrams, pregnant teens and women have 18 milligrams, and breastfeeding teens and women have 17 milligrams. Niacin is so common in the Western diet that most Americans get enough niacin from food and don't need to take it in supplements, the study says. important quotes “The main conclusion is not that you should completely stop taking niacin; that's not a realistic approach,” said lead author and director of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at the Lerner Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. Stanley Hazen said in a statement. “Given these findings, there will be a debate as to whether continuing mandates to fortify flour and grains with niacin in the United States are justified.” Main background Scientists discovered in the 1940s that niacin deficiency causes a fatal malnutrition called pellagra. include Vitamins found in foods such as flour and cereals, according to to the National Institutes of Health. Between 1907 and 1940, approximately 3 million Americans contracted pellagra and 100,000 died.Doctors began using niacin to treat patients at high cardiovascular risk and to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, but more recently the study It turns out that vitamins give disappointing results. Therefore, the researchers concluded that there was no beneficial effect for patients already taking cholesterol-lowering statins.previous study Even though niacin lowered cholesterol levels, some patients who took the vitamin continued to have strokes and heart attacks, suggesting a link between niacin and inflamed blood vessels. The complex relationship between niacin and heart health has puzzled scientists for years. “Although niacin lowers cholesterol, the clinical effects have not always been as great as expected based on the degree of LDL reduction,” leading to the idea that niacin excess has “undefined” side effects. They connected, Hazen said. However, the researchers believe the new findings better explain this relationship and “why investigating residual cardiovascular risk is so important.” tangent Niacin is a water-soluble vitamin, so it does not accumulate in the body. according to to Mount Sinai Health System. High niacin levels cause Headache, diarrhea, gout, dizziness, blurred vision, diabetes, increased heart rate, upset stomach, itching, liver damage, flushed skin. Serious side effects become more common when you take 2,000 to 6,000 milligrams of niacin per day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ariannajohnson/2024/02/21/niacin-may-increase-heart-disease-risk-study-suggests-what-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos