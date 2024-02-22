Increase in number of influenza cases reported in Lucas County





The Lucas County Health Department is reporting an increase in hospitalizations due to influenza this winter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio has experienced an unseasonably warm winter over the past few weeks. of Toledo-Lucas County Health Department There have also been reports of an increase in influenza-related hospitalizations within the region. Ohio is currently classified as having “very high” influenza activity. For the week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, Ohio reported a 31% increase in outpatient visits and a 9% increase in emergency department visits compared to the previous week. Since the start of the current flu season, there have been 146 flu-related outbreaks in Lucas County, which is more than the 2022-23 flu season, which previously peaked in December. Interim Health Commissioner Shannon Jones said local residents should take precautions against the flu, including getting vaccinated. “Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu shot every year,” Jones says. “If you have not yet been vaccinated this year, it is not too late.” Community members can: Please contact the Department of Health To schedule a flu vaccination appointment. The Lucas County Health Department also recommends residents take the following steps to protect themselves from the flu: avoid contact with sick people

Limit contact with others while sick

If you have a flu-like illness, stay home for 24 hours after your fever has subsided. Your fever should subside for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with influenza or other germs.

