Cancer experts call on philanthropists to fund 'golden age' of research | Cancer Research





Leading cancer experts around the world are calling on wealthy individuals and philanthropists to dig into their pockets to accelerate a new golden age of cancer research. More than 50 senior scientists from the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, including three Nobel laureates, say advances in artificial intelligence and other technologies will transform cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment over the next decade. He said it created a “unique opportunity.” In a 'letter to the world', researchers call cancer the 'defining health problem of our time' and set out to create tests, vaccines and treatments during the coronavirus pandemic He called for a “massive global response'' similar to that of the United Nations. virus. “As representatives of the global scientific research community, we recognize that we are at a tipping point that has the potential to change the way we understand and defeat cancer,” they wrote. ing. The researchers said that with philanthropic support, the field could turn lab ideas into clinical tools more quickly, improving or saving millions of lives. Every year, 18 million people are diagnosed with cancer and 10 million die from cancer worldwide. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the number of cases is expected to increase by 50% by 2040.Recently, scientists have noted a sharp increase in the number of infections. Among people under 50. Sir Paul Nurse, director of London's Francis Crick Institute and winner of the 2001 Nobel Prize in Medicine, said advances in technology were allowing cancer research to be carried out more quickly. He said the next decade could see a “revolution” in childhood cancer treatments, with testing and personal data allowing for earlier detection of tumors and more personalized treatment. However, according to Cancer Research UK, scientists in this field are facing the following challenges: £1 billion funding shortfall Progress could be threatened over the next decade. “If we want to continue to make giant leaps forward in how we prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, we need funding,” said Nurse, a signatory to the letter, urging philanthropists to donate to the global effort. calling out. This letter coincides with the launch of CRUK's More Research, Less. cancer A campaign aimed at raising £400m for charity. The charity estimates that 110,000 deaths could be avoided over the next 20 years if the UK's cancer death rate fell by 15% over that time. The UK has some of the worst five-year survival rates in rich countries for three of the most common diseases: breast, lung and colon cancer. Poor performance is primarily due to delayed diagnosis and delayed treatment. Waiting times for cancer patients in the UK were the worst on record last year. Less than two-thirds start treatment within 62 days There is a suspicion of cancer. Researchers hope that once a number of new techniques are proven, survival rates will improve.Next-generation blood testing possible Early detection of more than a dozen types of cancermeanwhile AI is increasingly used to flag patients most at risk of certain cancers. Another signatory to the letter, Sir Peter Ratcliffe, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine and who holds posts at Crick College and Oxford University, said the new computational tools showed great potential. “Combined with new analytical methods that work at the molecular level, we can change the way we think about cancer and the design of cancer treatments,” he said. CRUK said charity donations raised by the campaign will support the work of Click and the global organization. cancer grand challenge Research Initiative. Professor Caroline Dive, Interim Director of the CRUK Manchester Research Institute, said: I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that we are entering a golden age of real progress with the discoveries of the past few decades. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/feb/22/cancer-experts-call-on-philanthropists-to-help-fund-golden-age-of-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos