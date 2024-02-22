Differences between allergies, RSV, and the new coronavirus





parkersburg, west virginia. (WTAP) – As allergy season approaches, Amy Phelps with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department recommends checking outdoor pollen counts, showering and changing clothes after going outside, and adding high-performance air to your HVAC system. He said preventive measures such as installing filters are necessary. Things you do at home can help reduce or prevent the occurrence of allergy symptoms. Also, what she claims is most important is: “…The most important thing, which we should always do, is make sure you wash your hands. Wash your hands before you touch your face, always wash your hands. That way you remove all kinds of germs. can be prevented.” With allergies, as well as concerns about respiratory syncytial virus and the new coronavirus, still a concern, Phelps explains one important difference in symptoms to help you better assess your health. “They all have respiratory symptoms and other symptoms, but allergies don't come with a fever, so if you have a fever, it's probably a virus. See a doctor or seek medical attention as soon as possible, especially if it lasts a long time. Talk to your provider to see if there are treatments available, and of course, you can get tested for COVID-19.” Asked how to determine whether one's symptoms are serious enough to go to the hospital to avoid dealing with already overwhelmed doctors and nurses, Phelps said, Without the attack, the symptoms remain either a cold or an allergy. “…if you or your child or family member ever has trouble breathing, at least call your health care professional, your doctor, ask them what's going on and if you need to come to the hospital. That's when you need to make sure if your treatment. Especially if you have asthma, you tend to be a little more susceptible because allergies can trigger your asthma. That you're taking asthma medication. Please check and see a doctor if necessary.” Phelps went on to say that if you have any kind of virus, be sure to drink plenty of water, as dehydration can be even more of a problem if you're sick. “Try to drink plenty of fluids and treat any type of fever with something like acetaminophen or ibuprofen.” Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

