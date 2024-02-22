Health
Hydeia Broadbent, prominent HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
Hydeia Broadbent, a longtime activist who became famous because she lived with him as a child HIV/AIDSdied at the age of 39.
Her father, Lauren Broadbent, announced her death Wednesday. Facebook.
“It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our beloved friend, mentor, and daughter, Hydeia, passed away today after living with AIDS since birth. ” he wrote alongside a photo of her. “Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydia remained determined to spread her hope and positivity through her education on HIV/AIDS.”
Broadbent's career began at a young age. She was abandoned as an infant at the University of Southern Nevada Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she was later adopted. She was diagnosed as HIV positive at the age of three, and although her AIDS was advanced, it was assumed that she had had the disease since birth. Her doctors told Broadbent's parents that she would not live past the age of five.
As a child, Broadbent appeared in Nickelodeon's 1992 HIV/AIDS special. magic johnson, shortly after the basketball star shared his HIV diagnosis with the world. She also told her own story on many television shows such as: oprah, 20/20and Good morning, America.
“Haydia changed the world with her courage and shared how living with HIV has impacted her life since birth.” Johnson wrote a eulogy for X., formerly known as Twitter. “She dedicated her life to activism and became a change agent in the fight against HIV/AIDS. She helped so many people, young and old, by speaking out from an early age. Helping everyone understand that people living with HIV and AIDS are normal people and should be treated with respect. is needed. ”
“Thanks to Hydeia, millions of people were educated, stigma was broken, and attitudes about HIV/AIDs changed. We will miss her powerful voice in this world. Cookie and I are praying for the Broadbent family and everyone who knew and loved Hydeia,” Johnson added.
“I am the future and I have AIDS. I can do anything I put my mind to,” the activist declared at age 12 while reciting a poem at the 1996 Republican National Convention. The next lawyer is me. I'm the next Maya Angelou. I could be the first female president…nothing can crush my dream. I am the future and I have AIDS. ”
For many years, Broadbent was dedicated to educating people living with HIV/AIDS about abstinence, safe sex practices, and awareness of prevention. She said her personal mission is “solely to provide information and create dialogue about HIV/AIDS in families, communities, educational institutions, and churches.”
“People think my story doesn't apply to them because I was born with HIV,” she wrote. Website. “Well, this same disease that I have is the same disease that you could have if you were aware and informed. My testimony is that you don't want to experience it. Use it as a warning about something.”
Never miss a story — sign up PEOPLE's free daily newsletter From celebrity news to captivating and interesting stories, stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.
Upon receiving the news of her death, Jurnee Smollett The two shared a heartfelt message about Broadbent, as they have been best friends since they were 13 years old.
“Watching her continue to overcome tragedy and use her time here as a beacon of hope was like seeing God in action,” she said over the years. He wrote this along with a video summarizing their friendship. “My warrior woman, Hydia, who literally fought her whole life to save the lives of others, fought to raise awareness and destigmatize issues surrounding HIV/AIDS. She made me better. She literally carved a path out of nothing. She and I grew as women together, and Hydia inspired me to use my life for a greater purpose. It was a big inspiration.”
Smollett continued, “Thank God for her light and will. The way she laughed, the way she danced, the joyful smile that lit up her beautiful big cheeks, the terrible taste in TV shows, the nerds I was really bored with. I'll really miss the fun way she teases us about being so loud, the tears we shed over heartbreak, the tears we shed at heartbreak, the way she hides her heart and at some point without tears. How could you finish a motivational story? Courage was her middle name. A literal goddess with otherworldly powers. The heart of a warrior who fought to the end. Rest well beautiful Please. I love you forever, Deia. #RIP 💔💔💔 #Hydia Broadbent”
Fellow AIDS activist and author Ray Lewis-Thornton also expressed his condolences.
“I am sad to announce that renowned AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent passed away today,” she posted. X, formerly Twitter. “Over the years, our paths crossed many times and we became friends. Rest in peace sister. Your legacy will last forever. Well done, good and faithful servant ❤️ 🙏🏽I love you Deia.”
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/hydeia-broadbent-hiv-aids-activist-dies-at-39-8598326
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bison Media Blog: NDSU football will face a big-money coaching staff at Colorado – InForum
- Style isn't as simple on the other side of the Atlantic: differences in college fashion culture
- Hydeia Broadbent, prominent HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
- British lawmakers storm out of parliament opposing Gaza ceasefire vote
- 'Top Gun' Actor Wolfman Sues Paramount Over Image Used in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
- Google co-founder sues for wrongful death in plane crash near Half Moon Bay – NBC Bay Area
- Hear why Biden could take a page out of Trump's book
- How China plans to save its economy by flooding the West with cheap cars
- President Jokowi inaugurates Hadi Tjahjanto as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs at the State Palace
- Porky's and The Wanderers actor Tony Ganios dies at 64
- Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
- Selena Gomez's Flattering One-and-Done Sweater Dress Is 50% Off Today