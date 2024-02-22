Hydeia Broadbent, prominent HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

Hydeia Broadbent, a longtime activist who became famous because she lived with him as a child HIV/AIDSdied at the age of 39.





Her father, Lauren Broadbent, announced her death Wednesday. Facebook.





“It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our beloved friend, mentor, and daughter, Hydeia, passed away today after living with AIDS since birth. ” he wrote alongside a photo of her. “Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydia remained determined to spread her hope and positivity through her education on HIV/AIDS.”





Broadbent's career began at a young age. She was abandoned as an infant at the University of Southern Nevada Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she was later adopted. She was diagnosed as HIV positive at the age of three, and although her AIDS was advanced, it was assumed that she had had the disease since birth. Her doctors told Broadbent's parents that she would not live past the age of five.





As a child, Broadbent appeared in Nickelodeon's 1992 HIV/AIDS special. magic johnson, shortly after the basketball star shared his HIV diagnosis with the world. She also told her own story on many television shows such as: oprah, 20/20and Good morning, America.









“Haydia changed the world with her courage and shared how living with HIV has impacted her life since birth.” Johnson wrote a eulogy for X., formerly known as Twitter. “She dedicated her life to activism and became a change agent in the fight against HIV/AIDS. She helped so many people, young and old, by speaking out from an early age. Helping everyone understand that people living with HIV and AIDS are normal people and should be treated with respect. is needed. ”





“Thanks to Hydeia, millions of people were educated, stigma was broken, and attitudes about HIV/AIDs changed. We will miss her powerful voice in this world. Cookie and I are praying for the Broadbent family and everyone who knew and loved Hydeia,” Johnson added.





“I am the future and I have AIDS. I can do anything I put my mind to,” the activist declared at age 12 while reciting a poem at the 1996 Republican National Convention. The next lawyer is me. I'm the next Maya Angelou. I could be the first female president…nothing can crush my dream. I am the future and I have AIDS. ”





Hydeia Broadbent.

Robin L. Marshall/Getty





For many years, Broadbent was dedicated to educating people living with HIV/AIDS about abstinence, safe sex practices, and awareness of prevention. She said her personal mission is “solely to provide information and create dialogue about HIV/AIDS in families, communities, educational institutions, and churches.”





“People think my story doesn't apply to them because I was born with HIV,” she wrote. Website. “Well, this same disease that I have is the same disease that you could have if you were aware and informed. My testimony is that you don't want to experience it. Use it as a warning about something.”









Never miss a story — sign up PEOPLE's free daily newsletter From celebrity news to captivating and interesting stories, stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.





Upon receiving the news of her death, Jurnee Smollett The two shared a heartfelt message about Broadbent, as they have been best friends since they were 13 years old.





“Watching her continue to overcome tragedy and use her time here as a beacon of hope was like seeing God in action,” she said over the years. He wrote this along with a video summarizing their friendship. “My warrior woman, Hydia, who literally fought her whole life to save the lives of others, fought to raise awareness and destigmatize issues surrounding HIV/AIDS. She made me better. She literally carved a path out of nothing. She and I grew as women together, and Hydia inspired me to use my life for a greater purpose. It was a big inspiration.”









Smollett continued, “Thank God for her light and will. The way she laughed, the way she danced, the joyful smile that lit up her beautiful big cheeks, the terrible taste in TV shows, the nerds I was really bored with. I'll really miss the fun way she teases us about being so loud, the tears we shed over heartbreak, the tears we shed at heartbreak, the way she hides her heart and at some point without tears. How could you finish a motivational story? Courage was her middle name. A literal goddess with otherworldly powers. The heart of a warrior who fought to the end. Rest well beautiful Please. I love you forever, Deia. #RIP 💔💔💔 #Hydia Broadbent”





Fellow AIDS activist and author Ray Lewis-Thornton also expressed his condolences.





“I am sad to announce that renowned AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent passed away today,” she posted. X, formerly Twitter. “Over the years, our paths crossed many times and we became friends. Rest in peace sister. Your legacy will last forever. Well done, good and faithful servant ❤️ 🙏🏽I love you Deia.”