Health
Ambitious NIH study brings new attention to chronic fatigue syndromeExBulletin
The long COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed attention to how complex chronic diseases develop in the aftermath of viral infections. Previous research could help advance clinical trials to test possible treatments.
Alsa Chan, host:
This condition, often called chronic fatigue syndrome, has been neglected for decades and there is still no proven treatment. NPR's Will Stone reports that the condition is receiving renewed attention due to the results of an ambitious study by the National Institutes of Health.
WILL STONE, BYLINE: Like many patients, Sanna Stella's illness can be traced back to a cold, in this case bronchitis, nearly 10 years ago.
Sanna Stella: Within a month, I couldn't get from the couch to the dining room table.
STONE: Eventually, she was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or ME/CFS, short for chronic fatigue syndrome. Stella was determined to contribute as much of herself to science as possible, and when she was selected for a research intensive by the NIH, she gave it her all.
Stella: It was quite difficult to do everything. That is, after the first 4-5 days, she could only be examined on a stretcher.
Stone: From over 200 patients, we painstakingly narrowed it down to 17 patients. The aim was to take the most detailed snapshot yet of the biological basis of the disease. The results of the investigation are now available.
Avindra Nath: It involves the brain, the gut, the immune system, the autonomic nervous system.
STONE: Dr. Avindra Nath is at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Nath: And because we excluded patients with such complex problems, the disease itself cannot be explained by deconditioning or psychological factors.
Stone: This study stands out because of how deeply it looks into the disease. A biopsy was performed and many hours were spent in a tightly controlled metabolic room. Cutting-edge technology has revealed abnormalities in the immune system. The researchers discovered low-level molecules in spinal fluid that modulate the nervous system and link it to cognitive and physical symptoms.
Nancy Klimas: Great research.
STONE: Dr. Nancy Klimas studies ME/CFS at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
KLIMAS: As far as I know, this is the most thorough evaluation ever provided in a clinical study for any disease (laughter).
Stone: The NIH team made all the data available. This will provide sufficient material for future research. Klimas says he has one important point…
Klimas: This is a disease that comes from the brain.
Stone: The study took years to complete, and one reason for that was the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Lucinda Bateman runs the Bateman Horn Center in Utah, which treats patients with chronic fatigue syndrome. Although she applauds the effort, she also notes that there are limitations.
Lucinda Bateman: These patients are not necessarily as sick as many ME/CFS patients.
STONE: In one experiment, the research team used brain imaging to show that certain areas were less active when ME/CFS patients completed physical tasks. Dr. Anthony Comaroff of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital found this interesting.
Anthony Komarov: It's like trying to swim against the current.
STONE: Komarov says the study also uncovered a lot of evidence for chronic activation of the immune system.
Komarov: It's as if the immune system is engaged in a long war with foreign microorganisms, a war that can never be completely won, and therefore must continue to be fought.
STONE: This is one of the leading hypotheses for both chronic fatigue syndrome and long-term COVID-19 infection, that there are antigens that the immune system can't get rid of. Maureen Hanson of Cornell University is studying this line of evidence, which was also seen in the NIH study. She says chronic infections can cause inflammation and immune dysfunction, including problems with parts of the immune system known as T cells.
Maureen Hanson: So, when you're constantly exposed to antigen, you get what's called T-cell depletion.
STONE: The authors of this study suggest that drugs called checkpoint inhibitors could be tested for ME/CFS. Hanson said future research needs to focus on treatments.
Hanson: There is a real urgency to start clinical trials in people who have had the disease for decades.
STONE: And she hopes this research brings new urgency.
Will Stone, NPR News.
(SOUNDBITE OF THE BAR BROTHERS' “STATIC ORPHANS”)
Sources
