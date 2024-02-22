Health
Research reveals that the long-lasting “brain fog” of the new coronavirus may be due to a leak in the blood-brain barrier | Long Corona
From forgetfulness to difficulty concentrating, many people will experience “brain fog” during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic. Researchers now say the condition may be caused by a leak in the blood-brain barrier.
Barriers control which substances and substances enter and exit the brain. “The key is to regulate the balance of substances in the blood relative to the brain,” said study co-author Professor Matthew Campbell from Trinity College Dublin.
“When that balance is disrupted, changes in neural function can occur, and when this occurs in areas of the brain that allow memory consolidation and storage, it can wreak havoc.”
Writing for Nature NeuroscienceCampbell and colleagues report how they analyzed serum and plasma samples from 76 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in March or April 2020 and 25 from pre-pandemic times.
Among other findings, the researchers found that a sample of 14 COVID-19 patients who self-reported brain fog had a higher incidence of COVID-19 than those without the symptom or who had not been infected with COVID-19. They found that it contained higher levels of a protein called S100β than the sample.
This protein is produced by cells in the brain and is not normally found in the blood, suggesting that these patients had a disruption of the blood-brain barrier.
The researchers then recruited 10 people who had recovered from COVID-19 and 22 people who had long-term coronavirus infection, 11 of whom reported experiencing brain fog. At that time, no one had received a COVID-19 vaccine or been hospitalized with COVID-19.
These participants underwent MRI scans in which dye was administered intravenously.
The researchers found that long-term coronavirus patients with brain fog did show signs of blood-brain barrier leakage, but patients without the condition or who had recovered did not. Ta.
Campbell added that people with a strong blood-brain barrier may be better protected from brain fog even if they have a long-term COVID-19 infection, and symptoms do not occur in all patients. I explained the reason.
Further research in a subgroup of participants revealed that coronavirus patients with long-term brain fog also showed signs of increased levels of a protein involved in clotting.
Campbell said the results were not surprising because the destruction of proteins involved in clotting can go hand in hand with the destruction of cells lining blood vessels. “The whole concept that many of these neurological conditions, including brain fog, can be treated by simply modulating the integrity of the blood-brain barrier is really exciting,” he says.
Although this study focused on patients with long-term COVID-19 infection, the results suggest that patients suffering from brain fog associated with other diseases (such as ME) will need extensive research to confirm. It could also be relevant to people, Campbell said.
Professor Paul Harrison of Oxford University was the author of an early work suggesting that: blood clot An important new study says that brain fog in people with long-term COVID-19 infection may be one of the causes of brain fog.
“This study shows that people with post-COVID-19 brain fog develop abnormalities in the brain's blood vessel lining, adding further evidence that abnormal blood clotting also contributes. “It will strengthen it,” he said.
But he said the results were from patients infected with the coronavirus during the first wave, and that the same mechanisms could be used in other patients, including those infected with later variants of the virus or vaccinated. He added that this means it is plausible but unclear whether it happened.
“Different processes probably explain brain fog and other features after COVID-19,” Harrison said.
Professor Claire Steeves, from King's College London, said the small number of participants meant that the differences between the groups could have been discovered by chance, while brain fog was not clearly defined. However, it is possible that the results were self-reported by the participants.
“Therefore, it is difficult to be certain how applicable this result is to the millions of people who have experienced this phenomenon,” she said.
