A new fast-acting copycat diet can reverse age.Experts weigh the pros and cons | Health

A new instant copy diet promises to not only make you healthier overall, but also reverse your age. Fasting-mimetic diet (FMD) cycles may lower risk factors for chronic disease and reverse biological age in humans, according to a new study from the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. The 5-day diet was developed by Professor Valter Longo and his team to mimic the effects of water-only fasting, but adds essential nutrients to make fasting easier for people. The diet is high in unsaturated fats and low in overall calories, protein, and carbohydrates. (Also read: What is the Atlantic diet, a cousin of the Mediterranean diet that helps you live longer?)
During the five-day period, participants were allowed to consume plant-based soups, energy bars, energy drinks, chip snacks, and tea in addition to nutritional supplements. This diet is said to promote stem cell regeneration, reduce chemotherapy side effects, and reduce signs of dementia in mice. Benefits of the diet include rejuvenating the immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes, and more.
“The Fast Mimetic Diet allows you to harness the power of fasting without exposing yourself to prolonged hunger or nutritional deficiencies. Due to its concept of reducing caloric intake, the Fast Mimetic Diet does not involve complete fasting, but a modified form of fasting. It's similar to fasting.''Compared to the traditional concept of fasting, it's about eating, but with small amounts of nutritious food. To follow the rules of the fasting mimic diet, you need to eat very little for five days. It works by tricking your body. It is often thought of as fasting, but strictly speaking it is not. Your body should feel full, not full. Fasting-mimicking diets have been shown to help in many areas of body function, including weight management, improved brain function, and weight loss. Reducing inflammation and preventing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease is essential to extending lifespan, says nutritionist and founder Sonia Bakshi, DtF. What is the Mediterranean diet? The biggest benefits from weight loss to heart attack prevention)
Bharati Kumar, a nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bangalore, lists the pros and cons of fasting mimicking diet (FMD) in relation to the eating cycle.
Strong Points
Weight loss: FMD promotes weight loss by inducing calorie restriction, promoting fat burning, and preserving lean muscle mass. Studies have shown that body weight, body fat percentage, and visceral fat decrease significantly after completing a FMD cycle.
Improving metabolic health: FMD is associated with improvements in various metabolic markers such as insulin sensitivity, blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure. These improvements may reduce the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
Cell rejuvenation: FMD triggers cell repair processes such as autophagy and apoptosis to eliminate damaged cells and regenerate healthy cells. This cellular rejuvenation may slow the aging process and reduce the risk of age-related diseases.
Enhanced cognitive function: Research suggests that FMD may improve cognitive function and brain health by reducing inflammation, promoting neuroplasticity, and increasing production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Masu. These effects may lead to improved learning, memory, and overall brain function.
longevity: Although more research is needed, FMD is proposed to extend lifespan and promote longevity by promoting cellular repair, reducing inflammation, and improving metabolic health. Studies in mice have shown that FMD cycles extend lifespan and improve physical and cognitive function.
Sonia Bakshi says diet may lower cancer risk and support a healthy brain.
Lowers cancer markers: Scientists found that insulin-like growth factor, a biomarker of cancer growth, was lowered. Stem cell production activity also increases, indicating that healthy cells have been regenerated.
Supports a healthy brain. Research shows that FMD may help improve motor coordination and memory, and promote the growth of neural tissue.
Helps with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Both are preventable with good health choices, one of which is the fast copycat diet. FMD may improve blood sugar levels and lower blood pressure, triglycerides, and total cholesterol. However, further research is needed.
Cons
Bharati Kumar shares a list of risks of such diets.
Potential risks to specific populations: Due to increased nutritional needs during pregnancy, FMD may not be suitable for pregnant women and is a risk for people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, eating disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer. may cause. It is recommended that you consult a medical professional before starting FMD, especially if you have underlying health concerns.
Limited long-term data: Although early studies have shown promising short-term effects on FMD, data on long-term safety, efficacy, and sustainability are limited. Further research is needed to assess the long-term effects of FMD on health outcomes, disease risk, and the aging process.
Individual differences: Responses to FMD vary widely from person to person, depending on factors such as age, gender, genetics, metabolic health, and lifestyle habits. This variability makes it difficult to predict efficacy and tailor recommendations, highlighting the need for a personalized approach.
Potential disruption of social dynamics: FMD can disrupt social interactions around food and can lead to feelings of isolation and exclusion from communal meals and cultural traditions. This disruption can have a negative impact on society's well-being and mental health, especially in social environments where food plays a central role.
Risks of overeating after fasting: After FMD is complete, some people may be tempted to overeat or consume high-calorie foods, which negates the benefits of the fasting period and can lead to weight gain and metabolic disorders. Practicing mindful eating and making healthy food choices are essential to maintaining the gains made during FMD.
Overall, FMD offers several potential health benefits, including weight loss, improved metabolic health, cellular rejuvenation, enhanced cognitive function, and possibly longevity, but especially for certain populations. It is important to proceed with caution and seek guidance from a medical professional if you become infected. need.
Bakshi also shares the temporary side effects of FMD that people need to be aware of.
1. Headache
2. Fatigue
3. Hunger
4. Dizziness
5. Lightheadedness
6. Nausea
7. Sugar Craving
8. Bloating
9. Cramps
10. Constipation
11. Diarrhea
12. I can't do strenuous exercise.
13. I can't do intense training.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/new-fast-mimicking-diet-can-reverse-age-experts-weigh-in-on-pros-and-cons-101708596819620.html
