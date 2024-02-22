Sorority events promote heart health among Black women





Heart disease is the number one killer of women. That's why WTAE is spreading awareness this February, American Heart Month. The American Heart Association says black women are less likely than white women to realize that heart disease is a leading cause of death, but local groups are working to change that perception. At the Propel She Wellness Center, members of the Delta Phi She Sigma Alumni Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority in Pittsburgh are dedicated to educating women about heart health. “African Americans and minorities,'' said Aliba Walker, a member of the Delta Phi Sigma chapter. Walker helped organize the wellness event, called “E3: Educate, Exercise, and Eat for Heart Health.” “Our goal is to get people to just stop, stop and listen to their bodies,” Walker said. “What we're talking about is, go to the doctor. Your insurance is paying for it, so go to the doctor. And when you go to the doctor, ask questions. Just go. Don't just sit there, go to the doctor.'' Ask questions and get the information you need. “That's exactly why Natoli Richardson decided to get involved. Many people in our community don't even know the resources to look for or who to ask,” she said. she said. “So creating this type of environment and making people feel comfortable is always a tool for our community,” wellness expert Brandi Lee said of the resources available. “It's important to think not just about walking and physical health, but also about the environment and other aspects of health,” Lee says. African Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites. people. That's why educational events like this are so important. “It's important to focus on the entire African American community because we want them to be here,” Lee said. Heart disease is preventable, she says, and one thing you can do to lower your risk is to relocate. “I think the biggest thing I learned was whether you play hard or give it your all,” said Amber Hamilton, a member of the Delta Phi Sigma chapter. “We often go home stressed, which can affect our heart health. Do something active, like making noise, dancing, or singing. may help your heart health.'' The group went outside again and went for a group walk. “When we do things together as a community, it's much easier to accomplish our goals,” Lee said. When they returned, they had healthy recipes from the American Heart Association to try, like black bean dip and yogurt. Dessert and almond trail mix. “I've never tried making it before, but now I'm going to write down the recipe and try making it,” Hamilton said. Everyone came away from the E3 event feeling empowered with the fourth “E”. “I feel very empowered,” Walker said, and Richardson agreed. “I came here really lazing. It's morning now. But now I'm like, 'I'm ready to do something!'” And that urge to do something is That was the purpose of this event. The Delta Phi Sigma Alumni Chapter says it hopes the women will share what they have learned with their families and communities. We hold wellness events every year.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. So in February of this year, During American Heart Month, WTAE is spreading awareness. The American Heart Association says black women are less likely than white women to know that heart disease is a leading cause of death, but local groups are working to change that. . At the Propel Wellness Center, members of the Delta Phi Sigma Alumni Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority of Pittsburgh work to educate women about heart health. “We're a historically black organization, and that's something that has historically been withheld from African Americans and minorities,” said Aliba Walker, a member of the Delta Phi Sigma chapter. Told. Walker helped organize the wellness event, called “E3: Educate, Exercise, and Eat for Heart Health.” “Our goal is to get people to just stop, stop and listen to their bodies,” Walker said. “What we're talking about is, go to the doctor. Your insurance is paying for it, so go to the doctor. And when you go to the doctor, ask questions. Just go. Don't just sit there, go to the doctor.'' Ask questions and get the information you need. ” That's exactly why Natori Richardson decided to participate. “Many people in our community don't even know that there are resources out there to look for or who to ask,” she says. “So creating this type of environment and making people feel comfortable is always a tool for our community.” Wellness expert Brandi Lee spoke about the resources available. “It's important to think not only about walking and physical health, but also about the environment and other aspects of health,” she said. Lee said African Americans are 30 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites. That's why educational events like this are so important. “It’s important to focus on the entire African American community because we want us to be here,” Lee said. She says heart disease is preventable, and one thing you can do to lower your risk is to get moving. “I think the biggest thing I learned was whether you play hard or give it your all,” said Amber Hamilton, a member of the Delta Phi Sigma chapter. “We often go home stressed, which can affect heart health. Do something active, like making noise, dancing, or singing. may benefit heart health.” The group also went outside for a group walk. “It’s much easier to accomplish goals when we do things together as a community,” Lee said. When they returned, they were offered healthy recipes from the American Heart Association, including black bean dip, yogurt dessert, and almond trail mix. “I've never tried making it before, but now I'm going to write down the recipe and try making it,” Hamilton said. Everyone left the E3 event feeling empowered with the fourth “E”: Empowerment. “I feel very empowered,” Walker said. Richardson agreed. “It's been really slow coming here. It's morning time now. But now I'm like, 'I'm ready to do something!'” And that urge to do something is what this event is all about. The Delta Phi Sigma Alumni Chapter says it hopes the women will share what they have learned with their families and communities. We hold wellness events every year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtae.com/article/black-womens-heart-health-sigma-gamma-rho/46894194 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos