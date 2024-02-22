









Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: Pulse oximeter readings are often less accurate in black patients than in white patients.

Inaccurate pulse oximeter readings can deny needed treatment to Black patients with heart failure. Inaccurate pulse oximeter readings in black patients could mean people with HF may have the severity of their disease underestimated and not receive appropriate care, study says They reported. As Helio previously reported, 2022, an FDA panel concluded that pulse oximeters do not work as well in patients with darker skin pigmentation than in patients with lighter pigmentation. February 2, The panel reviews and generally Accepted proposed changes to premarket evaluation of pulse oximeter performance.











“After publications showed that using pulse oximeters instead of measuring oxygen directly from the blood puts Black patients at risk of unexplained low oxygen saturation, we We were concerned that this discrepancy could impact Black patients with heart failure because they use “important hemodynamic parameters.” Sara K. Adi, Pharm.D., BCCP; said Helio, a clinical pharmacy specialist in cardiology at the University of Michigan Health University and an adjunct clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. “These hemodynamic parameters are used to guide management decisions, including candidacy for heart pumps and heart transplantation.” Sara K. chicken

Adi and colleagues wrote: Circulation: cardiovascular quality and outcomes Peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO) 2 ) has been reported to be inaccurately measured compared to arterial oxygen saturation (SaO) by pulse oximetry in black patients 2 ), SpO 2 Sometimes used in place of SaO 2 Substitute into the Fick equation to calculate cardiac output for patients with heart failure. Inaccuracy of measurements Researchers studied 204 black or white patients (mean age 65 years, 39% female, black 22%) were analyzed. Using estimated oxygen consumption, the researchers calculated Fick's cardiac output, heart rate, systemic vascular resistance, and pulmonary vascular resistance for all patients, both from SpO. 2 And thato 2 . Median SpO after adjusting for covariates 2 higher than median SaO 2 6% increase in black patients (P < .001), but only 1% of white patients (P = .074), according to the researchers. “Darker skin has more melanin content, which can interfere with the absorption of light used to measure the amount of oxygenated blood using a pulse oximeter,” says Adi. told Helio. Fick cardiac output calculation using SpO 2 People using SaO 2 Equality was within one decimal point in 88.1% of white patients, but only in 1 black patient (2.2%; P < .001), Adie and colleagues wrote. Mean absolute difference in Fickian cardiac output calculation using SpO 2 People using SaO 2 It was 0.93 in black patients, but 0.05 in white patients (P < .001), according to the researchers. For patients with low cardiac output, the mean absolute difference was 0.46 for black patients and 0.02 for white patients (P < .001). The mean difference in cardiac output using SpO was lower for black patients compared to white patients 2 instead of SaO 2 (Weighted linear regression slope, -0.9, 95% CI, -1.37 to -0.43, P < .001), the researchers also noted differences in heart rate, systemic vascular resistance, and pulmonary vascular resistance. In particular, overestimation of pulmonary vascular resistance may lead to denial of appropriate treatments for advanced heart failure, such as transplantation, the researchers wrote. “Getting closer to fairness” “Inaccuracy in hemodynamic measurements can lead to the use of drugs that are supposed to help but can end up causing harm.” Scott W. Ketchum, MD; said Helio, a cardiovascular medicine fellow at the University of Michigan Health. “More importantly, these inaccuracies can prevent Black patients with heart failure from receiving potentially lifesaving treatments, such as heart transplants. “We need to be more vigilant about the use of pulse oximetry in all patients with dark skin, not just black patients with heart failure,” Ketchum told Healio. “That said, for Black patients with heart failure, we need to use alternative methods of measuring oxygen content in the blood and alternative methods of measuring hemodynamics to move closer to equity of care. .” For more information: Sarah K. Addy, Pharm.D., BCCP; It can be accessed at [email protected]. Scott W. Ketchum, MD; It can be accessed at [email protected].

