Study finds it takes on average almost seven years to diagnose endometriosis
Posted on: February 22, 2024
This disease, which is thought to affect 10% of women worldwide, is a disease in which tissue similar to the endometrium grows elsewhere outside the uterus. It causes pain and fatigue, interferes with daily life, and can lead to infertility if untreated.
Researchers reviewed 22 existing English-language research papers that focused specifically on delayed diagnosis of endometriosis and found that the average time to diagnosis of endometriosis is 6.6 years. Did. But the delays varied within the studies, from his six months in a small study in Brazil to a study in the United Kingdom that showed a lag of 27 years.
This research has not yet been published in a journal, but New scientist.
Urgent task
Dr. Amanda Mason-Jones, Associate Professor of Global Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences york universitysays: “Our findings demonstrate how widespread delays are in the diagnosis of endometriosis. We also observe that diagnostic timelines vary widely across countries, and we believe that steps can be taken to reduce delays. Emphasis was placed on the possibility that
“Our findings highlight the urgent need for targeted interventions to tackle these delays, particularly in the UK where the longest waiting times have been identified.
lack of knowledge
Although this study did not aim to investigate the reasons for delays or compare methodologies in different countries, multiple factors for delays are cited in various research papers. These include a lack of knowledge among patients and health professionals; Existing stigma against discussing gynecological diseases. Lack of access to a good health care system. Lack of established referral channels. and the normalization of painful symptoms by medical professionals and friends and family.
Researchers say an important first step to accurately understanding delays in diagnosis is to better track and report patient outcomes through medical records.
insufficient
Jodi Fryer, who led the study as part of her Master of Public Health (MPH) at the University of York, said: 'The majority of the work included in our study was based on women self-reporting their symptoms to health professionals. The problem that arises from this is twofold: first, women have a hard time verbalizing and explaining their symptoms, and second, the medical records that help them do so are Often inadequate or unavailable. Lack of record availability is further exacerbated when multiple healthcare professionals are seen in multiple settings.
“Accurate record keeping will improve tracking of endometriosis symptoms, provide a more accurate representation of reasons for delayed diagnosis, and provide guidelines for realistic and excessive wait times for women. It may help establish.”
He continued, “Given the severity of pain and extent of disease, and the increasing costs to the health care system of delayed diagnosis, addressing diagnostic delays remains a challenge for researchers, health care providers, and policy makers. It has to be a priority,” he added.
