Health
Two more Alabama fertility clinics halt IVF procedures after embryo determination — here's what we know
top line
Birmingham Alabama Fertility Specialists and Reproductive Health Center Mobile Clinic teeth pause In vitro fertilization treatment based on the state Supreme Court's ruling that frozen embryos are children. Latest known clinic I am in a state to do so.
important facts
in statement Alabama Fertility Specialists announced in a post on its Facebook page that it is suspending IVF treatments due to “legal risks to our clinic and embryologists,” but the system's two other locations in Huntsville and Montgomery It is unclear whether treatment will be similarly suspended.
Affected patients will be notified Thursday by AFS, which is also working to notify lawmakers of the “widespread negative impact of this ruling” on patients in the state.
The Center for Reproduction Medicine Mobile Infirmary, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, announced in a Facebook post that it will suspend procedures starting Feb. 24 “to prepare embryos for transfer.”
Mark Nix, president and CEO of Inpharma Health, said the state Supreme Court's decision has forced health care providers to “pause” treatment.
AFS and the Center for Reproductive Health did not immediately respond to Forbes' requests for comment.
Wednesday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System. became It's the first fertility clinic in the state to suspend such treatments.
chief critic
President Joe Biden in a statement called The state's decision is a “direct result of the Roe v. Wade reversal.” “Disregarding a woman's ability to make these decisions for herself and her family is outrageous and unacceptable,” he added.
important quotes
“AFS will not be closing,” the clinic said on Facebook. “We will continue to fight for the patients and families of Alabama.”
what we don't know
It's unclear whether other fertility clinics in the state will follow suit.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list The website lists eight clinics that use assisted reproductive technology. Forbes reached out to several clinics, including Alabama Reproductive Health Center, Huntsville Reproductive Health Center, North Alabama Reproductive Health Center, Reproductive Health Center, and Innovative Fertility Specialists, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment. I didn't respond.
amazing facts
Justice Greg Cook was the only judge on the all-Republican court to issue a dissenting opinion, it reported. judgment. Cook wrote that “many Alabamians praying to become parents” will lose that opportunity and “there is no doubt that fewer babies will be born.”
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Main background
in IVF procedures, eggs are removed outside the patient's body and fertilized to create embryos that can be placed back into the uterus. Embryos that are not used for implantation are got thrown away.alabama supreme court control Frozen embryos are children, a court ruled Friday in a lawsuit filed by three couples claiming wrongful death of minors over the mistaken destruction of frozen embryos at a state fertility clinic. Judgment based on.judgment allow family File a lawsuit if frozen embryos are discarded or damaged based on state regulations Wrongful death of minors law. Although the ruling does not completely prohibit this procedure, called future The treatment within the state is being questioned.
