The next frontier in healthcare research

Last week, a robot performed a mock surgery on the International Space Station. | NASA (via Getty Images)

laboratory floating A new frontier in medicine is being broken 400 miles above the Earth.

That's what NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. This week, join astronauts from the International Space Station via video link to share the latest on experiments conducted in the great cosmos and reveal what they can do for us here on Earth. It's for a reason.

what's new? Doctors may soon be able to perform surgeries on the space station using remotely controlled robots.

last week, Surgeon at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln The robot was instructed to grab, pull, and cut a series of rubber bands in a simulated surgical environment. The procedure was successful, although there were delays in signal transmission associated with communication from Earth to space.

This robot portends a future in which astronauts in need of medical attention will be able to receive treatment safely in space. It is very important for deep space exploration.

And on Earth: Scientists believe the robot could eventually be useful in places where surgeons are scarce, such as in remote areas or conflict zones.

More to come: The astronauts have more projects underway, including research into growing protein crystals that can help with bone loss and cancer research.

Granby, Colorado. | Shawn Zeller/Politico

san francisco officials We want to provide everyone with free access to substance use disorder recovery books.they are most stolen literature in Local public library, Associated Press reported.

Healthcare systems are still sorting out the impact of AI. | Al Berman/Associated Press

As a health field If executives are rushing to adopt AI, they need to: Be careful of blind spots A new report from Deloitte argues that when putting this technology into practice:

How is it? When the consulting firm asked health leaders about the prospects for AI, they cited some common concerns, including the availability and reliability of the technology, as well as legal and privacy implications.

Leaders placed less emphasis on mitigating stigma, educating patients on how to use technology, and making AI tools available to all demographics.

Strategy: To avoid overlooking these blind spots, healthcare executives need effective systems to manage the use of AI, from data use and bias to privacy and trust, the consultants said.

Health system leaders, as a group, also need to spend more time thinking about the end users of technology, the report said. The authors argue that how patients and healthcare professionals use AI and what they want from it is too often ignored in the deployment of tools, which is the promise AI holds in healthcare. They argue that this could jeopardize major profits.

Gender inequality remains an issue for female doctors. | AP

women burn out Years of research has shown that health care workers are far more likely to be male. new review A large study published in Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health looks at the factors behind the disparities.

How is it? Researchers from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences examined 71 studies conducted in 26 countries from 1979 to 2022. They found a number of possible reasons why women are more likely to experience burnout.

Gender inequality in the workplace may contribute to uneven burnout. Data shows that women often have less autonomy and are given more demanding workloads than men.

This imbalance continues for women outside the workplace, the authors said, as women often shoulder most of the burden of childcare and other responsibilities within the home.

What to do about it: The researchers proposed several strategies that may help reduce disparities and improve health care worker well-being.

Research says a supportive work environment that offers performance reviews, flexible scheduling, vacation time off, and professional development opportunities is key to preventing or overcoming burnout.