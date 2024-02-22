AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent dies at age 39









CNN

—

Hydeia Broadbent, known for raising awareness of HIV/AIDS from a young age, has died, her father said. Facebook. She was 39 years old. “It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our beloved friend, mentor, and daughter, Hydeia, passed away today after living with AIDS since birth. “Despite the many challenges she faced throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education about HIV/AIDS,” said Lauren Broadbent. post. Hydeia was adopted by Lauren and Patricia Broadbent after her biological mother abandoned her at a Las Vegas hospital at six weeks old. CNN previously reported. When she was three years old, the family learned that a woman with the same last name as Haidia had given birth to a boy at the same hospital where she was born and left the child there. Both mother and child tested positive for AIDS. The family got Hydia tested and she too tested positive. Hydia became the face of AIDS patients in America. She appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Maury Povich Show,” “Good Morning America,” and numerous other shows. At the 1996 Republican National Convention, a then 12-year-old Hydeia told the audience, “I am the future, and I have AIDS.” In a post for X, Earvin Magic Johnson paid tribute to the young activist he met when he was just 7 years old. “I am shocked to hear of the passing of Hydeia Broadbent, a wonderful young woman, activist, and hero. In 1992, I hosted a special on Nickelodeon called “Conversations with Magic,'' and I was 7-year-old Hydeia Broadbent. And I had an incredible impact. “Hydia shares how living with her HIV has impacted her life since her birth and changed her world with her courage,” said Johnson. “She dedicated her life to activism and played a role in making a difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS. She helped so many people, young and old, by speaking out at a young age. Because he wasn't afraid to share his story and help everyone understand that people living with HIV and AIDS are also normal people and should be treated with respect.'' he added. CNN has reached out to Hydia's family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/22/us/hydeia-broadbent-aids-activist-dies-reaj/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos