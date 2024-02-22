Small measles outbreak in South Florida alarms health experts





A small measles outbreak at a South Florida elementary school has health experts across the state on high alert and urging parents to make sure their children are up to date with vaccines. The state has confirmed six measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Broward County.Florida is now one of more than a dozen states in the U.S. reporting measles cases. Measles vaccination coverage of 95 percent is required to achieve herd immunity, and once herd immunity is achieved, the likelihood of the virus spreading is very low. Approximately 91% of Florida kindergarteners have received both doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the CDC. The MMR vaccine also includes measles and is required for public school students, although some exemptions are allowed. read: 'Please hit your baby hard' Video shows mother encouraging child to hurt sibling: HCSO “Many states are now seeing new vaccination rates for children in the low 60s, which means there are many, many susceptible children,” said Thomas Unnasch, USF Health Doctor. he said. “We're really starting to see the impact of the anti-vaccination movement and the fact that many children are no longer being vaccinated against measles.” The Florida Department of Health issued a warning this week about the contagious nature of measles, emphasizing how contagious the virus is, but Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo went so far as to urge parents to vaccinate their children. was not reached. “Due to the high community immunity rate and the burden on families and educational costs of healthy children absent from school, DOH is deferring decisions about school attendance to parents or guardians. “This recommendation may change as epidemiological studies progress,” Ladapo wrote. The MMR vaccine has a 98% efficacy rate, according to the Ministry of Health. According to Ladapo, 90% of people without immunity will become infected if exposed to the virus. Doctors told FOX 13 that the measles vaccine was proven safe and effective decades ago, and two doses of MMR provide lifelong protection. “When you get [measles] “Infections in your 20s are much more serious than when you're, say, 5 years old,” Unnash said. Hillsborough County schools, for example, have a 92 percent vaccination rate. In Pasco County schools, it's 95 percent. Emails seeking vaccination rates in other districts in the Tampa Bay area were not responded to. Health experts say fears that the MMR vaccine contributes to autism were debunked years ago and that a British doctor has been professionally accused of promoting false research on the subject. He said he was charged with misconduct. sign up: Click here to sign up for FOX 13's daily newsletter

