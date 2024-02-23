How to reduce the risk of leading causes of death nationwide – KIRO 7 News Seattle





The numbers say it all. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, According to the CDC, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 33 seconds. The silver lining, according to Dr. Mary Ann Bauman, is that 80 percent of heart disease is preventable. “We are victims of an affluent lifestyle. We want it fast. We want it easy,” said Dr. Bauman, who is also president of the Western States Region of the American Heart Association. “We've moved away from regular exercise. We're not very active. We're stressed. So all of this is part of the lifestyle.” Dr. Bauman emphasized the importance of knowing your numbers. According to the American Heart Association, these five numbers will give you a better picture of your health. A1C: Average blood sugar level over the past 2-3 months.

BMI (Body Mass Index) and Waist Circumference: Calculated based on height and weight, measurement of waist circumference

Blood pressure: the force with which blood is pumped through the arteries when the heart beats

Cholesterol: a waxy substance produced by the liver or from foods of animal origin

Kidney function: The kidneys filter waste and fluids from the body (albumin and creatinine are proteins that can be excreted in the urine when the kidneys are damaged). Once you know your numbers, you can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, according to the American Heart Association. Start a conversation with your care team and together we can create a plan to keep these numbers in check and keep your heart and kidneys healthy

Develop habits that make a big difference, like eating smarter, moving more, and sticking to a mediation plan.

Build a strong support network to help you stay motivated. “Many people think they're eating a healthy diet, but they're actually not,” Dr. Bauman says. “[Foods]say they're healthy, natural, organic, but they're still high in sugar and salt and we don't necessarily know all the ingredients. I think it could be… Start reading the labels. Reduce your sodium intake. By the way, it's not coming from the salt shaker. It's only about 10%. It's coming from food, processed foods. Avoid processed foods. They also seem to have some increased risk.” ©2024 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/healthier-together-how-you-can-prevent-leading-cause-death-nationwide/TNEXH3Z22RBOLJBPGQPCVJTR24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos