



Correction: An earlier version of this article had an incorrect number of measles cases. Three measles outbreaks have been confirmed in the state this season. The Ohio Department of Health is providing free syphilis medication to health care facilities across the state as part of efforts to stem the spread of the disease, health officials announced at a press conference Thursday. Warned about dangerous diseases. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said there is concern about the potential spread of measles, a viral infection that is extremely dangerous to young children. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a press conference today that there is concern that the measles outbreak in Europe could spread to unvaccinated Ohioans. Ta. According to ODH officials, there have been three confirmed measles cases in the state this season. “Over the last year or two, we've had some instances where historic diseases have returned to Ohio and caused unvaccinated Ohioans to become very ill, in some cases,” he said. Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes fever, red rash, cough, and watery eyes, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Vanderhoff said most measles cases in Ohio occur in unvaccinated people. “The great thing about our measles vaccine is that it's very effective and very effective at preventing people from even getting sick,” he said. “So for the most part, those of us who are fully vaccinated are well protected from measles and measles disease.” Vanderhoff said the sexually transmitted disease syphilis has been increasing at an alarming rate over the past four to five years. The number of cases in Cuyahoga County is higher than the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He cited the association of syphilis with drug use in the United States, the difficulty in timely testing and treatment in some areas of the state, and the fact that syphilis is frequently misdiagnosed in its early stages. He said there could be many factors behind the increase. This is because the symptoms are similar to other symptoms. “We are working extensively with health care providers to encourage pregnant women to be tested for syphilis not just at the first pregnancy visit, which has been the practice for many years, but also in the second trimester, between weeks 28 and 32. We’re working on it,” Vanderhoff said. “We know that syphilis infection can be present but silent.” He said catching infections within this time frame would give health workers enough time to find and treat pregnant patients before they give birth. Vanderhoff said penicillin injections are an effective treatment for syphilis and prevention of congenital syphilis. He said ODH is currently providing the drug for free to underinsured and uninsured people at more than 100 facilities across the state. Meanwhile, public health officials in Northeast Ohio Request to emergency doctor Perform syphilis testing on all pregnant women who come to the ER in case syphilis infection is not detected during prenatal care.

