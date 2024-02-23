New coronavirus toll: More than 134,000 undiagnosed cancer cases amid pandemic

More than 134,000 cancers may have gone undiagnosed during the first 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study of national cancer incidence trends.

Annual cancer incidence rates were almost 30% lower than expected from March to December 2020. This difference represents 134,395 potentially undiagnosed cancers during this period. Early and late-stage cancer diagnoses have decreased. The cancers most likely to be missed are prostate, breast, and lung cancers. Overall, the proportion of “screenable” cancers decreased by 13.9% compared to the expected proportion.

Breast cancer rates began to return to normal after the first three months of the pandemic, but rates of colorectal, cervical, and lung cancers remain low, says Krystle A. Lang of the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center -Reported by Dr. Koos, MPH.Lexington co-author JAMA Oncology.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study using U.S. cancer registry data to provide a national analysis of the decline in cancer cases experienced during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. ” write the authors. “The results of this analysis can inform the U.S. health care system as decisions are made to restore gaps through focused cancer screening and detection. The results may also help plan for future disruptions that may impact the timeliness of cancer diagnosis.”

practical information

Co-author Todd Bullis, MAS, also of the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, said: today's med page The study reveals the impact that disruptions in routine health exams and cancer screenings have on cancer detection and suggests potential actions to offset or reduce the impact, he said.

“Increasing messaging and promotion of screening guidelines among eligible populations is critical to re-establishing good health-seeking behaviors,” he wrote in an email. “Analyzing which cancer sites and population subgroups are most affected will help us better target this message.”

“We believe that strong and consistent health messaging is critical to establishing (or re-establishing) appropriate screening patterns,” he continued. “In our article, we explore how such strong messages about female breast cancer screening may have contributed to the rapid recovery in female breast cancer incidence observed after the early stages of the pandemic. I pointed it out.”

The results also highlight the need to invest in technology and processes to speed up the reporting of cancer data.

“While 2020 national cancer incidence data was not available until June 2023, many of the best options for 'recovering' missed cancer diagnoses in 2020 were not considered at that time. ,” Mr. Brus pointed out.

While the world is focused on the threat posed by COVID-19, the authors note in the introduction that the threat of cancer remains. The decrease in cancer incidence observed during this period is a cause for concern. The decrease in the number of new cancer diagnoses in 2020 does not mean that the incidence of cancer has decreased, but rather that new cancers are no longer being detected, and this observation is supported by multiple reports. confirmed by.

For this study, the authors used the U.S. Cancer Statistics 2001-2020 public use database, which includes data from the CDC's National Cancer Registry Program and the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program. Analyzed the data. This record included his 99.7% of all cancer cases in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Lang Kuhs and colleagues calculated cancer incidence by month of diagnosis from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020, recording cancer diagnoses before and during the pandemic. They also collected patient demographics and cancer stage at diagnosis. The analysis excluded Indiana and Nevada because 2020 data was not available.

Impact on the nation

The results showed that 1,297,874 new cancer cases were reported from March 1 to December 31, 2020. The distribution between men and women was essentially 50/50, with those aged 65 and older accounting for 58.3% of cases, and 82% of cancers occurring in white. patient.

The total number of new cancer diagnoses translated to an incidence rate of 326.5 per 100,000 people, a 13% decrease from the expected rate of 375.4 per 100,000 people. In absolute terms, this difference amounted to 134,395 potentially missed cancer diagnoses from March 2020 to December 2020.

Healthcare disruptions had the greatest impact from March to May 2020, with total cancer diagnoses falling by 28.6% less than expected. Interest rates recovered slightly from June to December, but remained well below expectations.

The highest number of potentially missed cases was in prostate cancer (22,950), followed by breast cancer (16,870) and lung cancer (16,333). Diagnosis rates for breast cancer showed evidence of recovery after the first three months of the pandemic, but this was not the case for colorectal, cervical, and lung cancers. Researchers found that states with the most restrictive COVID-19 responses were experiencing major disruptions in cancer diagnoses, but by the end of 2020, with the exception of lung, kidney, and pancreatic cancers, They found that the difference was no longer significant.

From March to May 2020, melanoma diagnoses had the largest decrease from expected (43.4%). Statistically significant reductions persisted from June to December for all cancer sites except breast and pancreatic cancers.

Analyzing the stage at cancer diagnosis, the early diagnosis rate was 38% lower than expected from March to May 2020, and 6.3% lower from June to December 2020, compared to the study period from March to December 2020. The overall result was 15.8% lower than expected. Somewhat surprisingly, late-stage diagnosis rates also decreased: 26.7% from March to May, 4.7% from June to December, and 11.5% from March to December.

“As U.S. cancer incidence data for years beyond 2020 become available, it is important to continue to evaluate the trends identified in this study,” the authors wrote. “The disruptions associated with the pandemic will continue to impact cancer rates, and it is still unclear how long it will take for a full recovery.”

“Beyond incidence, it is important to measure the contribution of the pandemic to future trends in cancer mortality and survival,” the researchers added. “Overall terminal morbidity rates from March to December 2020 were nearly 10% lower than expected, and undoubtedly, and unfortunately, cancer mortality rates will rise thereafter. How long will these increases continue? Provides a more complete picture of the impact of COVID-19 disruption on the U.S. cancer burden.”

charles bankhead He is a senior editor in oncology and also covers urology, dermatology, and ophthalmology. In his 2007 he joined MedPage Today. to follow

disclosure Lang Kuhs and Burus report no conflicts of interest. Co-authors disclosed relationships with the National Cancer Institute, NIH, Merck Foundation, Eli Lilly, Loxo Oncology, Advent Health, Kentucky Rural Health Association, South Carolina Cancer Alliance, and American Cancer Society . Primary information JAMA Oncology Source reference: Burus T et al. “Undiagnosed Cancer Cases in the United States in the First 10 Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” JAMA Oncol 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.6969.