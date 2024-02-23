What is Zika and what are the health risks?

Singapore: Surveillance intensified in Boon Lay One Zika case reported in DecemberThe Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on Thursday (February 22).

Although there is nothing new, Zika cases Since then, Zika infections have been reported in the area, and mosquito and wastewater tests suggest Zika transmission is ongoing, prompting authorities to step up preventive measures.

But what exactly is Zika and how does it affect you?

What is Zika?

something similar to dengue feverZika is a viral infection spread by Aedes mosquitoes.

According to MOH, about 20% of people infected with Zika show symptoms, and Zika infection is generally mild, but can cause neurological complications and fetal abnormalities.

There is no specific vaccine or treatment for Zika, but symptoms can be treated.

How is Zika transmitted?

The Zika virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes that bite an infected person can become infected with the virus while the virus is present in the blood. This usually occurs during the first week of infection.

Infected mosquitoes can spread the virus to others through their bites.

Infected pregnant women can also transmit the Zika virus to their unborn children during pregnancy. This is especially dangerous because it can cause birth defects.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although the Zika virus has been detected in breast milk, transmission of the virus through breast milk has not been confirmed.

Zika can also be transmitted from an infected person to their partner through sexual activity, even if the infected person does not show symptoms at the time.

What are the symptoms?

Most people infected with Zika virus do not develop symptoms or only have mild symptoms. In 1 in 5 cases, the following symptoms may appear:

heat

rash

joint pain

muscle pain

headache

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Symptoms usually appear within three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected Aedes mosquito and can last four to seven days, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the CDC, many people don't even know they're infected because symptoms of Zika are usually mild and not severe enough to send people to the hospital.

What are the health risks of Zika?

The Ministry of Health said there is currently no evidence that pregnant women are more likely to contract Zika virus infection.

However, Zika infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects such as microcephaly. According to the CDC, babies with microcephaly usually have smaller heads and smaller brains because they haven't developed properly.

“Babies infected with Zika before birth may have damage to the eyes and parts of the brain that control vision, which may affect visual development,” the report said. , adding that babies with or without microcephaly can develop eye problems. problem.

According to the CDC, results from a Brazilian study showed that infants with congenital Zika virus infection had difficulty sitting, eating, and sleeping on their own at 19 to 24 months of age. In addition, the baby suffered seizures and had hearing and vision problems.

“Zika infection during pregnancy can also cause complications such as fetal loss, stillbirth, and premature birth,” says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Zika infection has been found to be strongly associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in adults and children. GBS is a rare disease in which a person's own immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and in some cases paralysis.

However, new research from the CDC shows that only a small percentage of people recently infected with Zika develop GBS.

How can we prevent the spread of Zika?

Zika fever is primarily transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito. Measures taken to combat dengue fever and prevent mosquito breeding remains the most effective way to limit Zika transmission.

The Ministry of Health advises the public to take protective measures such as removing standing water in homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding.

You can also apply insect repellent and wear long, covered clothing. You can also sleep under a mosquito net or in an air-conditioned room with a wire mesh screen to prevent mosquitoes.

“For non-pregnant people, confirmation of Zika infection does not usually impact clinical management, which is currently focused on symptom relief,” the Ministry of Health said. “But it helps direct vector control efforts.”

“Doctors will continue to use their individual clinical judgment as to whether testing for Zika is necessary.”

Infected people are advised to temporarily refrain from sexual intercourse or practice safer sex by using condoms.