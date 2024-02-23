The unique hell of getting cancer as a young person

WWhen I was diagnosed with stage 3b Hodgkin lymphoma at age 32, treatment was almost impossible. I had no family history or lifestyle risk factors that would have made me aware of cancer, so when I was told that a CT scan of my swollen lymph nodes had detected something that looked like cancer, and a lot of cancer. The emergency room doctor stared in utter disbelief. A few days away from my bucket list trip to Japan, I only went to the emergency room when I got sick and the antibiotics prescribed by CityMD weren't working. I didn't want to get sick in a foreign country. So when the doctor told me about my diagnosis, the only question I could think of was, “So is Tokyo off limits?”

The incidence of cancer among people under the age of 50 is rapidly increasing around the world, and recently Learn at BMJ Oncology Overall, the number of new infections among young adults has increased by 79% over the past 30 years. In the United States alone, there are 3.26 million new cancer diagnoses in people under the age of 50, with the most common cancer types being breast, trachea, lung, intestine, and stomach.new Features inside wall street journal It highlights the breakneck speed with which doctors and researchers are working to determine the cause of this alarming increase. Curiously, while overall cancer rates in the United States have declined over the past 30 years, colorectal cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in its later stages, especially in young people. “We need to make it easier for adolescents and young adults to participate in clinical trials to improve outcomes and study the drivers of early-onset cancer so we can develop new treatments,” he said. Dr. Julia Glade Bender, co-director of the Stuart Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Center (AYA) at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City (where I am a current patient)

Doctors suspect lifestyle and environmental factors, from microplastics to ultra-processed foods, are to blame. But many adults like me, in our 20s and 30s, were otherwise healthy before we were diagnosed. I felt like all the years of pushing myself to run, eat high-fiber foods, and chomp on kombucha were all for nothing.

Cancer is hell at any age, but young people face challenges because the disease disrupts their formative years for building careers, families, and even healthy self-esteem (from body image to gender identity). is particularly serious. It is important that our approach to treating and supporting these patients reflects the seriousness of this disruption. In recent years, a growing number of cancer hospitals have developed programs specifically for young adults, including support groups, information sessions on dating and sexual health, and even mobile apps to combat social exclusion. . However, there is still a long way to go.

Surprisingly, canceling my trip to Japan was of little concern to me. In addition to the excruciating physical side effects of high-dose chemotherapy and numerous life-threatening complications, cancer shattered my self-esteem as I watched my colleagues get married and get promoted. I did. Thankfully, after switching to a new hospital, I found a support group that connected me with a community of peers affected by this disease, as well as a social worker who works exclusively with young people and helped me with social isolation, financial issues, and more. recognized many of its biggest challenges. I hate the tension, the dating nightmares, and my bald head.

Perhaps the biggest reason I hated cancer was that it prevented me from achieving a milestone I had spent my entire life working toward: my book release. (I received my diagnosis two months before his first book was published.) Adolescence is supposed to be littered with such professional and personal standards, but Many are difficult enough to achieve without tumors. For example, dating is impossible even for healthy people.Now I'm older and weaker and have to get into the pool again more Have you been traumatized?

“Young adult patients may be asserting independence from their parents, developing a career or intimate relationship, or may be attempting to become parents themselves,” Bender says. “Most people will be uninformed about the medical system and serious health conditions.” Therefore, they “will seek out the best available treatment, and through it, the original state of what has inevitably been 'changed.' We need flexible and creative clinicians who can help lead the way. Not only do these patients require specialized psychosocial support, but research efforts must prioritize the development of treatments that minimize long-term toxicity.

Given that many young patients have not yet built financial security and are often in some form of debt, organizations such as Young Adult Survivors United (YASU) stepped up to help young adult survivors and patients out of financial strain. Stephanie Samorovich, MSW and founder of YASU, says there is still a great need for resources to support young adult cancer patients and survivors.

Samorovic, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2005 two weeks before her 20th birthday, said, “Cancer makes young people dependent on their parents again. and asking for financial assistance.” “Young adults never expect to apply for Medicaid or Social Security Disability during their 20s or 30s, but cancer can leave them with no choice. It causes stress, shame, depression, and anxiety when people use it.”

When 33-year-old magazine editor Ana Calderone was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at age 30, the hardest part about being diagnosed at such a young age was “everything.”

“It felt like my whole life was back to normal, which may sound stupid because I was literally fighting for my life,” she says. “Who would care if I had to postpone my wedding for a year because I was still undergoing radiation treatment? But it was really tough back then. Everything was delayed, and it still is. I'm late.”

Calderone's doctors are still giving her injections to preserve her ovaries during chemotherapy and were able to try IVF twice. She says she had to actively advocate for these things with her care team. Although Calderone is now cancer-free, she still has to take medication, further delaying her plans to start a family. “I'm pretty confident that I would have had a child by now if I hadn't gotten cancer. That was the most devastating part,” she says. “My oncologist will consider allowing me to get pregnant in another two years, which means it's been four and a half years since my diagnosis, but it's still a risk.”

For Megan Koehler, 32, whose son was 18 months old when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, the hardest part was “knowing that the world was going on while I spent days in bed.'' “I did,” she says. “My coworkers were still working on the project I was supposed to be a part of, but the worst part was knowing that my son was growing up, could speak sentences, and would be a toddler without me. That’s what I felt.”

She remembers crying most of his second birthday because he was in bed after chemotherapy. She was devastated that she didn't have the energy to spend the day with him. During more than 50 days in the hospital due to side effects of chemotherapy drugs, she FaceTimed him and cried when he spoke in text. Because he hadn't done that before she was in the hospital. While she appreciated the support from her husband and her mother, she felt alienated. “I spoke to some people my age through social media, but no one I spoke to in person. My center was aimed primarily at an older generation, so I felt somewhat isolated. I had a great relationship with the other IV nurses.”

While oncologists may rightly focus on saving patients' lives, more consideration should be given to the physical and mental quality of life during and after treatment. “More questions need to be asked about their relationship, fertility options, and mental health concerns and symptoms,” Samorovic says. From a research perspective, we need to scale up efforts to not only pinpoint the reasons for the rise in cancer in young adults, but also to find ways to screen and diagnose it earlier.

Before I changed hospitals, at the beginning of my treatment, my oncologist seemed to treat my concerns about self-esteem and hair loss as trivial compared to the treatment. genuine A job that saved my life. At my weakest, I repeatedly insisted on getting accurate information about cold capping (a process of scalp cooling that can preserve most of the hair during chemotherapy) and asked my social worker to contact me multiple times. I had to beg too. It took weeks.

It's great to see more and more young people suffering from cancer and overcoming the disease. But that means their lives will continue for decades to come. Healthcare providers must do a better job of supporting young adult patients through cancer and all the collateral damage that comes with its treatment.