Dartmouth warns ED wait times may be longer

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon says patients with “non-immediate” medical concerns can expect longer wait times in the emergency department due to overcrowding. I'm warning you.

“DHMC's emergency department and inpatient units serve extremely complex medical needs,” Dartmouth Health CEO Dr. Joanne Conroy said in a recorded YouTube message posted on February 14th. “We are treating an unprecedented number of patients.”

The hospital said it will prioritize patients who most urgently need treatment, such as those who have suffered a heart attack or stroke or are seriously injured.

Conroy's warning said the increased wait times are due to the continuing outbreak of the respiratory virus and a nationwide shortage of health care workers. He noted that influenza and respiratory syncytial virus continue to be a challenge for employees and the community.

“If you have to be admitted to a hospital, you may have to wait up to 24 hours to get a hospital bed,” Conroy said.

“I understand, and everyone who is working so hard to care for you, understands that this wait time can be very stressful.”

The unprecedented nature of this overcrowding is due to demand for post-acute care, skilled nursing facility beds, and other post-hospital resources, said Dr. Colin Stack, medical director of care coordination at Dartmouth Health. In an emailed statement, he said: More expensive. ”

Stack said that while crowding is a challenge for other hospitals in the region, crowding is “most pronounced” at academic and tertiary care facilities like DHMC, “where the most complex cases and patients end up. This is because it is a place that requires medical treatment.

To address crowding, Stack said, “Dartmouth Health is exploring options, investments and partnerships to provide patients with better access to these limited facilities and resources.” .

Although staffing shortages continue to create challenges on the outpatient side, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Heater Road Primary Care in Lebanon is currently accepting nearly 300 new patients per month, with the majority of new patients The patient will be examined within 10 days. Elizabeth Wilson, director of community and family medicine at Dartmouth Health.

“Our current workforce crisis is actually a staffing shortage, not health care workers, including nurses and medical assistants,” she said in an emailed statement Feb. 14. Fill multiple open positions. ”

The Vermont Hospital Association also on Feb. 12 called attention to the ongoing bed shortage across the region amid legislative changes. Devon Green, the association's vice president for government relations, said in an update that as of Feb. 6, there were 142 people in Vermont waiting to be discharged from the hospital and 28 patients waiting for an emergency room bed. He said there was.

Because patients often have nowhere to go after being admitted to the hospital, “health care providers are having to treat patients in waiting rooms, forcing at least one emergency department to be repurposed,” Green said.

Diversion is a term used when a hospital's emergency department is overcrowded and an ambulance is asked to transport a patient to another location.

To address this crisis, the group advocates for strengthening the state's post-acute care system, including skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies.

“The Department of Human Services has made good strides toward stabilizing skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies, but Congress needs to improve these facilities so that Vermonters can receive care in the right place at the right time. I look forward to further strengthening our organization,” said Green. I have written.

Steve Arnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, cited the difficulties hospitals face in discharging patients as contributing to backups and delays across the health care system, in addition to the respiratory virus and workforce shortages. To reduce demand on the system, he urged local residents in a Feb. 14 statement to “remain vigilant about basic medical care and hygiene, including regular hand washing to stay healthy.” I called out.

He added that “masks, testing, vaccines and other mitigation methods remain important tools against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.” While no single solution can completely eliminate the risk of spread, these interventions, taken together, can help reduce New Hampshire's infection rates, hospitalization rates, mortality rates, and ultimately the capacity challenges facing health care. It can have a big impact. This is today's system. ”

In early January, DHMC reinstated mask requirements for staff in patient rooms and treatment areas amid rising rates of respiratory illness. Patients and visitors with respiratory symptoms were also encouraged to wear masks, but they were not required.

