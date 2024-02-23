CDC can shorten coronavirus isolation time: What does that mean?

February 23, 2024 – Is shorter better? Or is it more practical? It has been reported that the CDC will shorten its quarantine recommendation for coronavirus infections from five days to 24 hours starting in April.

The agency appears to be walking a fine line between making cuts. COVID transmission; JN.1 variant, and the reality that many people are struggling to miss work or school for days at a time.

The agency is expected to recommend that patients seek medical attention for 24 hours under two conditions: they have not had a fever for 24 hours, and their symptoms are mild and improving. But what does this mean for those at higher risk of more severe COVID-19 outcomes? Why wait until April? Has the science about coronavirus changed, or is it just our actions?

We asked some experts for answers.

It remains to be seen whether people are likely to be quarantined for 24 hours or whether that will send an unintended message about the severity of the coronavirus.

“That's my worry, that if it's too short, people won't take the quarantine seriously,'' said the Fairfax, Va.-based nonprofit advocacy group for people with these conditions. said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network.