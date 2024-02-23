Florida refuses to ban unvaccinated students from school amid measles outbreak

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — Florida's controversial Surgeon General is under fire for his handling of elementary schools. measles It tells parents of unvaccinated children that it's their choice whether or not their students attend class, which violates federal guidelines for mandatory removal.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is known nationally for his outspoken skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines, was arrested this week in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after six students contracted the highly contagious and deadly virus. A letter was sent to parents at Manatee Bay Elementary School. Such outbreaks are rare in the United States, but reported cases have already jumped to 35 this year from 58 in all of 2023.

The letter noted that in the event of a measles outbreak at school, unvaccinated students who have not been previously infected are “generally recommended” to stay home for three weeks because they are “highly likely” to become infected. ing.

But the letter says the state has no intention of making that recommendation mandatory, at least not yet. The Broward County School District announced Friday that 33 of Manatee Bay's 1,067 students have not received at least one dose of the two-dose measles vaccine. This vaccine also targets mumps and rubella, and even one dose is highly effective against measles. The school is located in Weston, an upper-middle-class, affluent suburb with a median annual household income of over $120,000.

“Due to the high community immunity rates and the burden on families and educational costs of healthy children who are absent from school, the (state health department) is deferring school attendance decisions to parents or guardians.” wrote Ladapo. He was appointed by a Republican governor. Ron DeSantis In September 2021, they mutually opposed COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates, and school closures.

His language contradicts recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tells school officials that unvaccinated children “must be excluded” for three weeks. However, countries are not required to follow these recommendations.

The failure to ban unvaccinated children has drawn criticism from doctors in Florida and across the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Lana Alissa, the academy's Florida state vice president, said Friday that the state should follow CDC guidelines “for the safety of our children.” Allowing unvaccinated children to attend during an outbreak puts them at risk, as well as other children whose immune systems may be compromised and who may later infect them. , she said.

“When we have an outbreak, to contain it we must follow public health and safety recommendations rather than giving people a choice.Frankly, giving people a choice It’s what got us here,” she said.

Jodi Guest, an epidemiologist at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, said the CDC guidelines are “based on decades of repeated science,” but misinformation about the risks of measles vaccines is widespread. . He said the vaccine could cause unusual seizures in very rare circumstances. The CDC says it can be permanent or life-threatening.

“We are experiencing a pandemic of science disinformation,” she said.

Mr. Ladapo's office did not return calls Friday seeking a response to the criticism.

The district says decisions regarding the removal of unvaccinated students rest solely with the health department. Press Secretary John Sullivan declined to say whether the six sick children had not been vaccinated, citing privacy concerns.

Florida law requires students to be vaccinated against measles and some other communicable diseases, but only if a doctor recommends vaccination for medical reasons or if the parents do not agree to the vaccination because of the family's “religious doctrines or customs.” If it is found to be contrary to the above, the exemption may be granted. Officials are not allowed to ask for specific information about those beliefs.

Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus lingers in the air and on surfaces for two hours and infects large numbers of people. Infected people can be contagious for up to four days before they develop symptoms such as an obvious rash, fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes.

The CDC says vaccinated people rarely get the disease, and if they do, their symptoms are milder and less contagious.

Besides unvaccinated students, those most at risk for the disease are infants who are too young to be vaccinated. Adults and children with weakened immune systems due to diseases such as cancer or HIV. Pregnant women who may have adverse effects on the fetus.

Most people infected with measles recover without serious complications, but an unvaccinated person who gets measles has about a 20% chance of being hospitalized, according to the CDC.

About 5% of infected children develop pneumonia, and about 1 in 1,000 develop brain swelling, which can lead to hearing loss and intellectual disability. According to the CDC, 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 infected children who are not vaccinated will die from the disease.

Before measles vaccination began in 1963, more than 400,000 Americans contracted measles each year. The number of infected people dropped sharply from 47,000 in 1970 to 13,000 in 1980. After rising to 27,000 in 1990, fewer than 100 cases were reported in 2000.

However, in 2019, the number of infected people surged to 1,200, and in 2020 and 2021, the number of infected people decreased again due to the lockdown due to the new coronavirus infection.

AP Public Health Writer Devi Shastri in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

