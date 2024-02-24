Indiana reports first measles case in five years





Sash Stock / iStock The kids Born in October Children who receive a flu shot during that month are more likely to receive a flu shot and less likely to be diagnosed with the flu than children born in other months, according to a new study. B.M.J. The observational study was based on insurance records of 800,000 U.S. children ages 2 to 5 who received the influenza vaccine from 2011 to 2018. Researchers analyzed children's influenza incidence by month of birth and found that children born in October had the lowest incidence. . Children in the United States typically visit their pediatrician every year around their birthday for checkups and routine immunizations, but children who visited the pediatrician's office in October were eligible for the seasonal flu shot. , it is highly likely that the vaccination was recommended. Seasonal shots are likely not ready for children whose birthdays occur in the spring and summer, the authors said. The influenza vaccination rate for children born in October was higher than for other birth months, with 48.9% of children born in October receiving a vaccination in October, compared to 34.0% of children born in August, 9 The percentage was 40.2% for those born in March and 27.3% for those born in September. 33.7% were born in November and 33.7% were born in December. October may be the best month to get the flu shot The authors found that 2.7% of vaccinated children born in October were diagnosed with influenza that season. This rate was 3.0% for those born in August or January and vaccinated, 2.9% for those born in September or December and vaccinated, and 2.9% for those born in November and vaccinated. It rose to 2.8% of people. This suggests that October is probably the best time to get a flu shot. “Under the assumption that children born in October are otherwise similar to children born in other months, our findings suggest that children born in October are less likely to receive influenza vaccination. “These findings suggest that specific timing may lead to lower influenza infection rates,” the authors concluded. at Harvard Medical School press release Commenting on the study's findings, lead study author Anupam Jena, M.D., Ph. ” he said. One thing we have some control over is the timing of vaccinations, and October appears to be the best month for children to get their flu shots. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/indiana-reports-first-measles-case-5-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos