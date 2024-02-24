New fathers are encouraged to seek support





Bernadette Allenbbc news nile sands Nile Sands said it helped to know he wasn't the only one who needed support. New fathers who suffered mental health problems after the birth of their babies are encouraging other men with symptoms to seek help. Niall Sands knew “something was wrong” after his baby boy was born 11 months ago. He is currently attending 'Dad's Voice' in Ballymena, County Antrim. This organization provides a safe place for fathers who need support while raising children. “It's nice to know you're not the only one feeling the pressure,” he said. Niall, from Draperstown, Londonderry, told BBC News NI that his wife Danielle had suffered a traumatic birth and developed postnatal depression. “I felt helpless. There was nothing I could do and I wanted to be there for her and help her,” he said. Niall said it was only after Daniel recovered that he realized he was having problems with his own mental health. “It didn't show up in me until a little later on, because I think I was responsible for everything,” he said. “My wife was clearly not feeling well, so I knew I had to take care of her and our young son.” Danielle began receiving support from the perinatal mental health team. Daily visits were included for the team. That led Niall to address his own issues. perinatal health “Every time I spoke to the perinatal team, that's when I knew something was wrong with me and they encouraged me to seek help and told me about Dad's Voice,” he explained. “I also went to see my GP. The first thing he did was prescribe medication. Then we talked about counseling.” Dad's Voice members meet in Ballymena Dr Judith O'Neill, Chair of the Perinatal Group at the Royal College of Psychiatrists of Northern Ireland, said there was a “family-focused” approach to perinatal health services. “We are checking the health of the father, partner and the whole family,” she added. “I think it's really important that parents' mental health is as good as possible, especially in the postpartum period, because we know that it has an impact on infant and child outcomes.” What is postpartum depression? According to the NHS, postnatal depression is a type of depression that many parents experience after having a baby. Signs include persistent sadness or low mood. Some people find it difficult to care for themselves or their baby. The disease affects more than one in 10 women in the first year after giving birth, and the NHS said it could also affect partners. Postnatal depression in men is not a term officially used in Northern Ireland. However, the Department of Health told BBC News NI that the postnatal period can be a period of considerable psychological and social stress for fathers, which in some cases can contribute to the development of depression and depressive symptoms. He said he was aware that there was. Dr Frances O'Hagan, deputy chair of the Northern Ireland General Practitioners' Board, said men were more likely to become depressed after the birth of a newborn. “Personally, I don't think the name is important. What's important is the condition,” she said. “And most importantly, men get help. They raise their hand and say, I'm suffering, I need help. And the help is there.” “This disease is less recognized. Many people tend to focus on the mother rather than the father, but fathers can get depressed as well.” diagnosis of depression Father-of-two Neil Dickinson, from Ballymena, is also on Dad's Voice. He said it was natural to focus on a mother's well-being after the birth of a child, but it sent a message to her partner to speak up if they were having difficulties. Neil Dickinson said he was diagnosed with depression after giving birth to his second child “When my first child was born, I probably had depression, but I didn't fully realize it,” he told BBC News NI. “During my pregnancy with my second child, I realized something was wrong. I discussed it with my health visitors and they recommended I see my GP. “In March last year, about a month after giving birth to my second child, I was diagnosed with depression by my GP. “At the time, raising children was incredibly difficult and I didn't think I was doing a very good job. “However, through recent counseling, it was discovered that I had been suffering from depression for many years. “Symptom-wise, I didn't feel anything. I didn't mind doing things that I would normally enjoy. I just felt a little isolated overall.” “Your GP can do a lot of things.” Dr O'Hagan said mental health services were strained in Northern Ireland, but GPs could be able to provide support. “There's a lot that GPs can do. There's a lot that can be done at GP level, not just going to a counselor or providing primary mental health services.” Neal said it's been too long to ask for help. “I was so depressed by the time I got help that last year I was constantly struggling to feel like myself again.” Darren Beggs Darren Beggs said fathers can feel helpless when their partner gives birth. Darren Beggs is Dad's Voice's lead facilitator and started the group after seeing a need for more support for new fathers. He feels postnatal depression in men is not properly recognized in Northern Ireland. “This is definitely a big life change,” he said. “Fathers do not experience physical changes, but they experience all kinds of emotions, including the birth of their partner and feelings of helplessness.” He added that the support group was an invaluable resource. “If you're feeling the pressure of fatherhood and it's nice to know you're not the only one going through something like this. You think it's a normal situation, but it's easy to It should be, but sometimes it's not easy.”

