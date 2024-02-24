Treatment available to prevent severe frostbite and amputations

The first time Dr. Peter Hackett sees a patient with frostbite, the man dies from his wounds. It was Chicago in 1971, and the man got drunk and passed out in the snow, his fingers freezing so badly that gangrene eventually set in.

Dr. Hackett has since become an expert in treating cold weather injuries, working at Mount Everest Base Camp in Denali, Alaska, and now in Colorado. His experiences were often the same. There wasn't much that could be done about frostbite other than keep the patient warm, give aspirin, and in severe cases, amputation. And, in many cases, they waited, accepting that after six months the patient's body might “auto-amputate.” He naturally sheds dead fingers and toes.

His mentors in Anchorage often said, “January is frostbite, July is amputation,” recalled Dr. Hackett, a clinical professor at the Center for Advanced Research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “For centuries there was nothing else to do.”

this month, Food and Drug Administration Approved Japan's first severe frostbite treatment. The drug iloprost is given intravenously several hours a day for a little over a week. It works by opening blood vessels to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and stop the formation of platelet clumps that can shut down circulation and destroy tissue. Most at risk are a person's toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and nose.