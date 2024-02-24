Hair loss drugs may lower cholesterol levels

Share on Pinterest Finasteride, a common drug used to treat hair loss and enlarged prostates, may also help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.Stefana Marr/Getty Images A new study has found that finasteride may lower cholesterol levels.

This drug is currently used for male pattern baldness and prostate enlargement.

Men who took the drug had lower cholesterol levels than men who did not take it.

Mice receiving finasteride also had lower cholesterol levels.

However, further research is needed to see if it is safe and effective. The drug finasteride, available under the trade names Proscar and Propecia, is currently used for: male pattern baldness and prostate enlargement in men. Finasteride works by blocking the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT).this slows down hair loss Prevents prostate damage getting too big. however, study ” Published in the March 2024 issue. lipid research journal suggests that the drug may have yet another use in lowering artery-clogging cholesterol. In addition to being associated with lower cholesterol levels in men, the drug was also found to lower cholesterol, slow atherosclerosis and reduce liver inflammation in mice.

The idea for this study was first conceived by the first author. Dr. Jaume AmengualI became curious about the long-term effects of finasteride. After examining National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data collected between 2009 and 2016, Dr. Amengual found that men who took the drug had lower cholesterol levels than men who did not take it. They found that it was about 30 points lower on average. I haven't taken it. Unfortunately, there was no data telling us how much the men took and for how long. This led him to start research using mice. In this study, mice were treated with four different doses of finasteride (0, 10, 100, and 1,000 milligrams per kilogram of food). The drug was administered to mice that are genetically predisposed to developing atherosclerosis. Additionally, the animals are fed a high-fat diet; high cholesterol A diet that mimics the typical Western diet consumed by humans. After 12 weeks, the mice's lipids were tested for evidence of atherosclerosis. Gene expression in the liver was also tested. The researchers also looked at bile acid metabolism and tested steroids in the mice. triglyceridesimmune activation. As a result of the study, mice given finasteride showed lower cholesterol levelsPresent in both plasma and arteries. They also had lower lipid levels and inflammatory markers. Mr Amengual said: press release He said the amount of money required to achieve this result was “incredibly high.” However, he explained that mice tend to be more resistant to drugs than humans. This, combined with the fact that lower cholesterol levels were also seen in men in the NHANES database, suggests that humans may respond to lower doses than mice.

Rigved TadwarkarM.D., a board-certified consultant cardiologist at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., who was not involved in the study, explains how finasteride may benefit cholesterol levels in humans. He said there are several. “One proposed mechanism suggests that finasteride may reduce monocyte activity and inflammation, thereby reducing the number of monocytes, immune cells involved in arterial plaque formation. ” he explained. “Another avenue being investigated is the regulation of bile acid metabolism by finasteride, suggesting that finasteride may influence bile acid production and excretion, thereby affecting cholesterol metabolism. ” Tadwalkar also noted that the study explores the possibility that finasteride alters gene expression in the liver. These changes may extend to liver lipid metabolism and inflammation, he said.

Justin ManjouridesCommenting on the study, Dr. B., a biostatistician and associate professor of biostatistics at Northeastern University who was not involved in the study, said, “My first thought is that this is a pretty well-done study. ” he said. He noted that although the key results are in mice, they are consistent with what has been observed in humans. “By motivating the observational part of the study on mouse data, the authors argue against the common 'p-hacking' criticism of examining several exposure-outcome pairs and presenting only those that reach significance. is avoided.” Additionally, the reduction in cholesterol levels was consistent across several potential effect modifiers, Manjourides said. He also noted some limitations, including that the study portion of NHANES included only 155 men. “For finasteride, there are no dosing, compliance, or treatment duration measures,” he added. “In cross-sectional studies, the lack of information about treatment duration and baseline outcome measures (before finasteride administration) precludes establishing a causal relationship between exposure and outcome.” Manjourides also said a potential problem lies in the fundamental differences between those who used finasteride and those who did not. “There is no way to know in which direction the bias created by this lack of information is,” he concluded.

Although these findings are promising, it is too early to say how finasteride stacks up against other established cholesterol-lowering drugs, Tadwarkar said. such as statins, at the timeand PCSK9 inhibitors. These drugs have proven efficacy in lowering cholesterol and reducing cardiovascular risk, he said. “While this study suggests potential benefits of finasteride in delaying seizures, cardiovascular disease By improving plasma lipid profileits benefits should be considered in the context of existing interventions,” Tadwarkar said. “Further research is needed to determine its true efficacy, safety profile, and optimal role in cholesterol and cardiovascular disease risk management.”