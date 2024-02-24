Amid measles outbreak, Florida 'defers parents' decision on whether to send unvaccinated children to school





CNN

—



Dr. George Rust, a family physician and public health expert, said he has been worried about the possibility of a measles outbreak in Florida “for at least the past year” because of growing hesitancy to get vaccinated in some areas. He said he had warned his colleagues.

Now his fears have become reality.

Broward County, Florida Health Department Multiple measles cases under investigation as part of an outbreak at a Weston elementary school. At least six cases have been reported at the school in the past week.

Statewide, “most children in public schools have been vaccinated, although there have been some lags in recent years. When unvaccinated children are exposed to measles, 90% of them become infected with measles. So this is a highly contagious, highly contagious disease,” said Rust, professor and director of the Florida State University School of Medicine. Medicine and Public Health Centerprovides medical expertise to local public health departments.

On Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said: wrote in a letter Parents and guardians have been told about the outbreak that people who have been exposed to measles but have not been vaccinated or have no history of infection are “generally recommended” to stay home for up to 21 days. Announced. About the incubation period of measles. But in his letter it is left to choice.

The state health department is “leaving decisions regarding school attendance up to parents and guardians,” Ladapo wrote.

the letter is contradictory guidance According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Unvaccinated children, including children with medical or other vaccination exemptions, must be excluded from school for 21 days after their last exposure.” It is stipulated that

As a result, “children who are unvaccinated and susceptible to measles may be attending school, becoming infected with measles and then transmitting it to other children,” Last said. “Now you have, on the one hand, allowed parents to make their own choices for their children who did not vaccinate, but at the same time allowed many parents who may feel that their children should be protected. You've taken away that option.”

“Most public health experts agree that removing unvaccinated children from the classroom during a measles outbreak protects them from infection while reducing the risk of spreading the virus,” he said. Dew,” he added.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause complications and death. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash with red spots. In rare cases, it may cause pneumonia, encephalitis, or death.You can also get measles weaken the immune system And it has the potential to “delete” that immune memory.

“The CDC recommendations are telling us the right thing to do,” Rust said. “Parents, if your child hasn't been vaccinated, please leave them at home and go get them vaccinated.”

Expert Recommendation to Children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR vaccine. The first time is between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second time is between 4 and 6 years of age. One dose is approximately 93% effective in preventing exposure to the measles virus. Approximately 97% efficacy is achieved with two doses.

Nationally, about 92% of American children have received the MMR vaccine by age 2, according to one report. 2023 report That's below the federal goal of 95%, according to the CDC.

“Community transmission of measles has been largely eliminated in the United States, but we still see sporadic outbreaks, especially when vaccination levels drop even slightly,” Last said.

“If a susceptible person travels abroad and comes into contact with measles, they can bring it back into the community and infect others without showing symptoms,” he said. “Measles is highly contagious; 90% of unvaccinated people can get measles, but vaccinated people are 97% protected.”

The measles virus can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after leaving the room.

Cases have occurred in multiple states this year. As of Thursday, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, louisianaMaryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, OhioPennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, According to the CDC. In comparison, a total of 58 cases were reported for all of last year.

“Cases of unvaccinated people have occurred sporadically over the years. Recently, the Louisiana Department of Health has announced that two people in the New Orleans metropolitan area who are unvaccinated and have traveled out of state. We just learned that a patient has been diagnosed with measles,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases.control and prevention in Ochsner Health He was in New Orleans, he wrote in an email Friday.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a decline in overall vaccination rates for measles and other diseases. This is very worrying and the impact of the recent pandemic and the overall vaccination rate in recent years “This is most likely due to children delaying their scheduled childhood vaccines due to vaccination hesitancy,” she said. “As vaccination rates decline, the highly contagious measles virus may re-emerge and spread into the general community among unvaccinated populations.”