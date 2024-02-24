Alzheimer's disease supplements fail when compared to generic drugs

Analysis found that galantamine sold as a prescription generic drug was accurately labeled and uncontaminated, but galantamine sold as a dietary supplement was not. .

Across 10 brands of dietary supplements, the actual amount of galantamine, an anticholinergic plant alkaloid used to treat Alzheimer's disease, is lower, according to a report by Peter Cohen, MD, of the Cambridge Health Alliance. , the amount ranged from 2% to 110% of the displayed amount.Colleagues in Massachusetts Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Research letter.

In contrast, the amount of galantamine in 11 brands of generic drugs ranged from 97.5% to 104.2% of the labeled content.

Additionally, three of the commercially available dietary supplements were contaminated with: Bacillus cereus in the narrow senseresearchers noted that this may suggest that proper quality control was not carried out during manufacturing.

“What we found was significant differences between the products,” Cohen said in an email. today's med page.

“Generic galantamine passed the test. The amount of galantamine listed on the label accurately represents the amount of galantamine in the tablet, and importantly, no bacterial contamination was found,” he said. .

“On the other hand, galantamine dietary supplements almost universally failed our tests: 90%, or 9 out of 10 brands, listed inaccurate amounts of galantamine on the label. Alarmingly, 30% of 3 out of 10 brands were also contaminated with bacteria that can cause diarrheal disease when ingested at high levels.

Galantamine is derived from plant sources including: narcissus and Snow Drop. Prescription galantamine (Razadyne) approved It was launched in 2001 and several generic brands are now available. Cholinesterase inhibitors are indicated for mild to moderate dementia in Alzheimer's disease and have been shown to have the following effects: reduce risk of severe dementia.

Although galantamine does not appear to be effective in treating mild cognitive impairment or preventing dementia, the supplement is marketed for a variety of cognitive conditions.

“When sold as a dietary supplement, manufacturers claim that galantamine improves memory, initiates lucid dreaming, and improves 'cognitive acuity,' but what actually goes into a bottle of galantamine? “It's unclear whether there is a drug available and how it compares to prescribed galantamine,” Cohen said.

In June 2023, Cohen and co-authors published a product available on Amazon that lists galantamine as an ingredient and includes a supplement facts panel (to confirm that the product is being sold as a dietary supplement). Purchased all nutritional supplements.Supplements were purchased online in the US

In September 2023, they purchased all generic immediate-release formulations of galantamine available in the United States. Generic drugs were labeled as containing 4, 8, or 12 mg of galantamine per tablet or capsule.

The contents of all products were reconstituted with water and analyzed for the presence of galantamine. The researchers also evaluated the products for potential microbial contamination.

Overall, 100% of the generic drugs and only one supplement (10%) contained galantamine in amounts within 10% of the amount listed on the label.

Cohen and his colleagues said that clinicians should ask patients with memory concerns about the use of dietary supplements and advise patients against using galantamine supplements.

“For patients with Alzheimer's disease, using galantamine supplements instead of generic galantamine may have a negative impact on treatment,” the researchers noted.

“Additionally, the sale of inaccurately labeled galantamine supplements, which are advertised for non-specific memory and other cognitive problems, has no proven efficacy, potential drug interactions, nausea, and vomiting. , which is alarming given the side effects such as dizziness, bradycardia, and syncope,” they added.

The researchers acknowledged that the study had some limitations. Galantamine supplements were only purchased at one point in time, so the findings may not apply to products available at other times. It is unclear whether the results can be generalized to other substances available as supplements or medicines, such as niacin, potassium and iron, they added.

“Our study raises an alarming question: The laws regulating dietary supplements in the United States are insufficient to ensure the quality of many active drugs sold directly as supplements to U.S. consumers. Is that enough?'' Cohen asked. “We don't think so.”

disclosure Mr. Cohen reported receiving grants from Consumers Union and the PEW Charitable Trust and personal fees from UpToDate and the CDC outside of the submitted work. Co-authors had no disclosures to report. Primary information Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Source reference: Cohen PA, et al. “Galantamine Generic Drug and Dietary Supplement Labeling Accuracy” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.0328.