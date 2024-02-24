Avian influenza in Kingston region confirmed as highly pathogenic variant

Article content
As avian influenza continues to impact local wild bird populations, the Napanee Wildlife Center has confirmed that a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) variant of avian influenza has been confirmed in the Kingston area.
Bald eagle that died in Kingston tests positive for virus
The HPAI virus, also known as H5N1, was first discovered in Canada in 2021 and has since been found in wild birds in every province and territory, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Leah Birmingham said Sandy Pines Wildlife Center We have received confirmation from the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) that highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been found not only in the dead Canada geese in Kingston, but also in other scavenger species.
“They have now found this virus in crows, crows and (bald eagles),” Birmingham said Friday. “That makes sense, because all of these birds could be feeding on the carcasses of dead Canada geese.”
Last week, Sandy Pines received four crows from Kingston with neurological symptoms.
“That’s common,” she said. “Waterfowl typically show a variety of signs of illness, like influenza. But the birds that eat it seem to have more neurological symptoms, such as seizures, and less upper respiratory disease.”
in Interview in early FebruaryBirmingham told the Whig Standard that birds showing signs of the virus should be humanely removed to limit the risk of spread to birds living in or being rehabilitated at the wildlife center. He said he was euthanizing the animal.
Birmingham said the center has been sending bird carcasses to CWHC for virus identification, but was recently told to stop.
“We're already seeing positive results in essentially scavenger species,” Birmingham said. “So we know it's present in those bird populations as well.”
But otherwise, calls to the wildlife center about sick birds are on the decline, Birmingham said.
“Things have calmed down a little bit, but now it's patchy and not at the same intensity,” she said. “That's a good sign.”
Still, the Kingston area has had a record year for virus infections, Birmingham said.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington public health officials told the Whig Standard on Friday that 12 birds had tested positive for avian influenza in the region as of Feb. 22, according to a summary report from the Ontario Ministry of Health. It was reported that it was shown.
Of the birds that tested positive, eight were geese, three were crows, and one was an eagle.
It is not clear how many of these people tested positive for the highly pathogenic variant.
C.F.I.A. Monitoring the spread of HPAI We pay close attention to Canada's poultry industry and maintain a dashboard of active investigations and positive test results from across the country.
Five active outbreaks are being investigated in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and Quebec since the end of January.
Max Kaiser, a commercial egg farmer in Greater Napanee, said he treats all wild birds on his property as if they were infected and takes precautions to protect his commercial flock. Ta.
Infections within commercial poultry flocks can cause significant economic damage to farmers.
He told the Whig Standard on Friday: “We are taking every precaution to keep everything out of the barn, including changing footwear, changing clothes, sanitizing tools, and doing everything we can to keep the barn clean from the outside. We’re doing everything,” he said. “That could be walking through barnyard bird droppings or walking to wild birds perched on rooftops. That's a concern on every level.”
Kaiser says he's not losing sleep over the presence of HPAI in the region, and biosecurity measures are standard practice at poultry farms in Ontario, but he's taking extra precautions. ing.
“It's just diligence. It's easy to change footwear, but when suppliers like feed trucks and delivery vehicles come in and out of the barn, you also have to disinfect the tires of the trucks coming up the driveway. .”He said.
Kaiser Lake Farm's egg factory is located on the shores of Hay Bay, an inlet of Lake Ontario.
“We're ramping up our efforts as migratory birds begin to move north again,” Kaiser said. “We're seeing geese in the fields now that weren't there a week ago. Now that we've seen them, we're back to full precautions.”
The Feather Board Command Center is an organization that provides members of Ontario's poultry industry with up-to-date information on the health risks of commercial birds. Recommend enhanced biosecurity measures on every poultry farm in the state as HPAI moves across the country.
“There are currently 37 active cases of HPAI in Canadian provinces, affecting more than 11 million birds,” the agency said in a Feb. 2 news release. Wild bird mortality is increasing, increasing the potential risk of disease transmission. ”
Although HPAI has not been observed to infect humans, Some mammals have tested positive The virus includes raccoons, striped skunks, red foxes, cats and dogs, the CFIA said on its website.
“Although HPAI is primarily a disease of birds, it can also be transmitted to mammals, especially those that hunt, scavenge, or otherwise eat infected birds,” the agency wrote. “For example, a cat that goes outdoors could hunt and eat an infected bird, or a dog could scavenge for a dead bird. In 2023, a dog in Canada contracted avian influenza after biting a wild goose. He died after the onset of clinical symptoms.
KFL&A Public Health Recommended on our website Anyone who finds a dead bird on their property should wear protective equipment when handling the carcass and bury the bird at least 1 meter deep or double bag it and dispose of it in the garbage. It is mandatory to do so. The group said anyone who finds a dead bird on public property should contact the local government.
Mr Birmingham said people should try to bury carcasses if possible. This prevents the spread of the virus to other animal populations and protects pets that may come into contact with dead birds.
Still, given the potential threat to both wild birds and commercial activity, the City of Birmingham is urging people not to panic about the virus.
“I don't want the public to be afraid of all wild birds,” she admitted. “There are all kinds of diseases that can be transmitted by wild animals. Some of them are artificially created because people bring animals from one continent to another. And some things happen naturally because of high animal densities… In a way, this is nature's way of having high animal densities, right?
“We just don't want people to get too scared that their dog or cat is going to get this virus because there's a crow in their backyard. It's not that simple.”
