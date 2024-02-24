Heart Health: Tips and Recipes to Master the Mediterranean Diet

Imagine living along the Mediterranean Sea. Does it sound like a beautiful and surreal dream?

You may not be able to pack your bags and move to Greece, but you can still enjoy Mediterranean cuisine from the comfort of your home.He was named Best Diet of 2023 by US News and World Reportsthe Mediterranean diet will enhance your Mediterranean vacation. heart health benefits. Here's everything you need to know about this nutritious, non-restrictive diet.

What is the Mediterranean diet?

of mediterranean diet Inspired by the traditional diet of people living along the Mediterranean coast. Although national diets may vary from country to country, the Mediterranean diet consists primarily of plant-based foods, seafood, lean poultry, whole grains, nuts, beans, olive oil, herbs, and spices. The key is to eat as much fresh food as possible, as highly processed foods are restricted in your diet.

green mediterranean diet

Recently popular variations of the Mediterranean diet include: green mediterranean diet. Rather than the regular Mediterranean diet, which includes occasional red and processed meats, the green Mediterranean diet eliminates meat entirely and focuses on plant-based foods. In addition to the three recommendations, there are specific amounts of calories and protein you should consume each day. What an individual must obtain every day is 100 grams duckweed (aquatic plants, usually in shakes), 3-4 cups of green tea and 1 ounce walnuts.a 2021 survey We found that variations of the green Mediterranean diet may be healthier for your heart than the original diet. It may be even more effective in preventing and managing chronic diseases.a 2022 survey It turns out that diet may help your brain health as you age.

read more: 5 exercise snacks you can start right away

Benefits of the Mediterranean diet

In addition to being a great diet for kosher, vegetarian, or budget-conscious people, the Mediterranean diet has many health benefits.

heart health

The most well-known benefit of this diet is that it may promote heart health.a 2019 survey They conclude that a Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease. Also, due to the low saturated fat content in the diet, another study It turns out that it can slow down the process of plaque buildup in the arteries.

brain health

A Mediterranean diet promotes brain health as you age.a Recent research on Alzheimer's disease Researchers have discovered that a Mediterranean diet may lower the risk of diseases such as dementia. Risk factors for Alzheimer's disease. Also, Improve memory and cognitive function.

Possibility of weight loss

This diet helps you lose weight and maintain weight loss in the long term.a 2020 survey They found that participants who lost at least 10% of their body weight on a Mediterranean diet were twice as likely to maintain that weight.

Please note that no diet is complete without this. Added exercises. If you are serious about losing weight, add daily exercise to your routine in addition to your new diet.

read more: How does blood type affect the heart?

How does the Mediterranean diet work?

Getty Images/Claudia Totil/Moment

The Mediterranean diet is one of the easiest to follow, and you don't have to count calories. There are no strict rules, but some recommendations.These include meals Fish or seafood at least twice a week, drink lots of water, eat a wide range of foods and Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and olive oil each day. In addition to these recommendations, meals and snacks are up to you. Here are the things you should try.

Foods to eat on the Mediterranean diet

in mediterranean diet, try to eat plant-based, whole foods. These may include:

Fish (salmon, tuna, herring, etc.)

seafood

Chicken, appropriate amount

vegetables

fruit

dairy products

eggs, appropriate amount

Olive oil

Chickpea

lentil

Quinoa

pasta

Yogurt, appropriate amount

nuts

100% whole grain bread

herbs

spices

1 glass of red wine with meal (1 glass for women, 2 glasses for men)

some dark chocolate

Foods to limit in the Mediterranean diet

Although there are no “forbidden” foods, you should rarely eat the following:

red meat

sweet foods and drinks

processed food

butter

meal ideas

Add this week's meal ideas to your grocery list.

breakfast

Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and tea

Whole grain toast with natural peanut butter and coffee (add a good amount of cream and sugar)

lunch

Chicken orzo soup with vegetables

Greek salad with olives, avocado and feta cheese

dinner

Salmon simmered in olive oil, brown rice, roasted vegetables

Tuna, quinoa and arugula with olive oil vinaigrette dressing

snack

Assorted nuts and seeds with natural cheese

Pita bread and vegetable hummus

Is the Mediterranean Diet Right for You?

Getty Images/West End 61/West End 61

It was named, Best diet of 2023, the Mediterranean diet is not suitable for everyone. Consult your doctor before making any major changes to your diet. If you're thinking of trying this diet for yourself, here are some things to keep in mind.

These people should try the Mediterranean diet.:

Are you doing well on an unrestricted diet?

You're already eating lots of seafood, plant foods, and whole grains

Looking for a budget-friendly meal that's low in unhealthy fats and high in healthy fats?

Try a different diet or consult a nutritionist if::

More structure is needed or some foods need to be completely banned

have significant dietary restrictions or allergies

You need a diet, weight loss, and exercise plan that works for you

Frequently asked questions about the Mediterranean diet

What is prohibited in the Mediterranean diet? Strictly speaking, there are no foods strictly “forbidden” in the Mediterranean diet. Try to reduce or avoid processed foods (especially processed meats), red meat, white bread and pasta, butter, processed oils, and excess alcohol (except red wine).

Can you eat eggs on the Mediterranean diet? Yes, it's okay to eat eggs in moderation on the Mediterranean diet.if you have high cholesterolEat no more than 4 egg yolks per week.

Can you eat bananas on the Mediterranean diet? Yes, you can eat bananas on the Mediterranean diet. This diet recommends eating lots of fruits and vegetables.