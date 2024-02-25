Norovirus cases continue to rise in the United States, especially in the Northeast, according to CDC data









The number of norovirus infections in the United States is increasing in line with seasonal trends, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the week ending February 17th, 12% or more CDC data shows the percentage of people who test positive for norovirus, a common and highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal symptoms. This was up from 11.5% the previous week. The northeastern region has the highest number of infections. 13% or more The test resulted in a positive reaction. The region's positivity rate has been above 13% since late January. But these levels are below current levels from last season, when about 15% of tests came back positive both nationally and in the Northeast. According to the CDC, norovirus outbreaks are most common in late fall, winter, and early spring. According to the CDC, norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis (also known as gastroenteritis) in the United States. It causes between 19 million and 21 million illnesses each year, many of which occur in crowded environments such as nursing homes, day care centers, and cruise ships. You can become infected by having direct contact with an infected person, ingesting food or liquids contaminated with the virus, or touching a contaminated surface and putting your fingers in your mouth. The CDC warns that infected people can still spread norovirus two weeks or more after symptoms have subsided. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. There is no specific treatment for norovirus, but experts recommend drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. To prevent illness, the CDC recommends washing your hands, rinsing fruits and vegetables, and thoroughly cooking shellfish. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued recommendations in January warning against The sale and consumption of certain oysters from Baja California and Mexico is prohibited due to potential norovirus contamination. More in December 200 suspected cases Norovirus cases have been linked to a sushi restaurant in North Carolina.

