Women can achieve greater exercise benefits with less effort than men

Women may enjoy greater health benefits exercise regularly According to a recent study, more than men study.

A paper published in the same journal found that women who engaged in 2.5 hours of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, compared to women who did not exercise regularly during the same period, They were 24% less likely to die. from the American College of Cardiology.

In contrast, men who exercised the same number of hours each week were only 15% less likely to die than men who did not exercise.

The study analyzed data on more than 400,000 U.S. adults from 1997 to 2017. These individuals' exercise habits were self-reported.

Researchers also found that women reaped greater health benefits from less physical activity than men.

Men who did about five hours of moderate to vigorous exercise each week had an 18% lower chance of dying compared to men who didn't. Women found a similar reduction in their risk of death after only about 2.5 hours of the same level of exercise.

“I think what this study shows is that there's something to it. This study helps open the door to very specific studies to understand why there are differences. Masu.” Dr. Betille Asinnea non-invasive cardiologist at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine at UHealth, was not involved in the study.

It's not clear why women benefit more from regular exercise than men, but it may come down to differences in anatomy, the study's researchers said. CBS News.

“The researchers noted that, on average, men have larger hearts, wider airways in their lungs, greater lung diffusing capacity, and larger muscle fibers than women,” the journal writes.

However, this study has some limitations that should be noted.

Because the study was observational, the researchers cannot confirm without a doubt that the reduced risk of death was a result of exercise. It also does not take into account lifestyle habits such as dietary choices or tobacco or alcohol use. Dr. Nadish Garga cardiologist at Memorial Hermann in Houston. People not involved in the research.

Exercising regularly is good for your overall heart health

“I think the big message is that physical activity helps reduce mortality from cardiovascular disease,” Garg told CNBC Make It.

Garg and Ashinne emphasize that the biggest takeaway from this study is how important it is to incorporate exercise into your weekly routine to maintain optimal health. .

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests that Americans engage in at least 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate physical activity per week, 1 hour 15 minutes to 2 hours 30 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week, or the same amount of physical activity. I am.to that 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines.

Here are the best exercises for heart health recommended by Garg and Ashinne.

Aerobic exercise such as running, cycling, dancing, and swimming

Strength training such as weightlifting, push-ups, and bodyweight squats

“You don't have to be on a treadmill all the time,” Garg says. “Whatever exercise they enjoy that gets their heart rate up reasonably, that's probably the best way to do it. That way they can [do it]. If they enjoy the activity, they will continue to do it. ”

