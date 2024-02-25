Health
Women can achieve greater exercise benefits with less effort than men
Women may enjoy greater health benefits exercise regularly According to a recent study, more than men study.
A paper published in the same journal found that women who engaged in 2.5 hours of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, compared to women who did not exercise regularly during the same period, They were 24% less likely to die. from the American College of Cardiology.
In contrast, men who exercised the same number of hours each week were only 15% less likely to die than men who did not exercise.
The study analyzed data on more than 400,000 U.S. adults from 1997 to 2017. These individuals' exercise habits were self-reported.
Do not miss it: New research says you need to exercise 2 to 4 times more than HHS recommends for maximum benefits
Researchers also found that women reaped greater health benefits from less physical activity than men.
Men who did about five hours of moderate to vigorous exercise each week had an 18% lower chance of dying compared to men who didn't. Women found a similar reduction in their risk of death after only about 2.5 hours of the same level of exercise.
“I think what this study shows is that there's something to it. This study helps open the door to very specific studies to understand why there are differences. Masu.” Dr. Betille Asinnea non-invasive cardiologist at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine at UHealth, was not involved in the study.
It's not clear why women benefit more from regular exercise than men, but it may come down to differences in anatomy, the study's researchers said. CBS News.
“The researchers noted that, on average, men have larger hearts, wider airways in their lungs, greater lung diffusing capacity, and larger muscle fibers than women,” the journal writes.
However, this study has some limitations that should be noted.
Because the study was observational, the researchers cannot confirm without a doubt that the reduced risk of death was a result of exercise. It also does not take into account lifestyle habits such as dietary choices or tobacco or alcohol use. Dr. Nadish Garga cardiologist at Memorial Hermann in Houston. People not involved in the research.
Exercising regularly is good for your overall heart health
“I think the big message is that physical activity helps reduce mortality from cardiovascular disease,” Garg told CNBC Make It.
Garg and Ashinne emphasize that the biggest takeaway from this study is how important it is to incorporate exercise into your weekly routine to maintain optimal health. .
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests that Americans engage in at least 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate physical activity per week, 1 hour 15 minutes to 2 hours 30 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week, or the same amount of physical activity. I am.to that 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines.
Here are the best exercises for heart health recommended by Garg and Ashinne.
- Aerobic exercise such as running, cycling, dancing, and swimming
- Strength training such as weightlifting, push-ups, and bodyweight squats
“You don't have to be on a treadmill all the time,” Garg says. “Whatever exercise they enjoy that gets their heart rate up reasonably, that's probably the best way to do it. That way they can [do it]. If they enjoy the activity, they will continue to do it. ”
Want to land your dream job in 2024? take CNBC's new online course “How to Win a Job Interview” Learn what hiring managers really want, body language techniques, what to say and what not to say, the best way to talk about salary, and more. CNBC Make It readers can use the discount code 25OFF to save him 25%.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/24/study-women-get-greater-exercise-benefits-than-men-with-less-effort.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women can achieve greater exercise benefits with less effort than men
- John Cena reveals why she snubbed the role of Barbie! | Entertainment
- Mindkraft 2024 at Karuña University combines technological innovation and social responsibility
- Bearcats see improvement on Day 2 of Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational
- Anne Hathaway 2024 SAG Awards Dress Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada
- Who plays Avatar Kuruk in Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action? Answered
- Breakfast on Wall Street: what moved the markets
- Vending machine error reveals secret facial recognition technology
- Atlanta, only place in the United States with pandas
- Former President Donald Trump's New York State Civil Fraud Verdict
- [POPULER NASIONAL] Reasons why Democrats want to join Jokowi's cabinet
- 5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend