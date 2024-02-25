Health
Large-scale proteomics study reveals blood biomarkers that may predict dementia
In the search for blood biomarkers that predict dementia risk, large-scale proteomics studies have uncovered both old and new. Researchers led by Jin-Tai Yu, Wei Cheng, and Jian-Feng Feng of Fudan University in Shanghai, China analyzed plasma samples from more than 52,000 cognitively healthy older adults and found that They correlated protein levels in the line with the incidence of dementia over the next 14 years.
- A large prospective proteomics study links blood proteins to dementia risk.
- Elevated GFAP at baseline predicted all-cause dementia with 89% accuracy.
- Cytokine GDF15 was most associated with vascular dementia.
On February 12, Nature Aging reports that the known risk proteins GFAP and NfL are the strongest predictors, each more than doubling the odds. The study also derived new associations between growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) and future vascular dementia, and the extracellular matrix protein latent transforming growth factor beta-binding protein 2 (LTBP2) and Alzheimer's disease. Ta. Both are members of the TGFβ family of secreted proteins. Several other new candidates have also emerged.
Previous plasma proteomic studies have been conducted in smaller cohorts or used samples from people already suffering from dementia, limiting their ability to identify predictive markers (Tanaka et al., 2020; Hye et al., 2006; Walker et al., 2021). To get a more comprehensive and positive view, the authors turned to the UK Biobank cohort. The census enrolled 500,000 people between the ages of 39 and 70, and has been followed since 2006.
The authors selected 52,645 participants who were cognitively healthy at baseline and donated blood for proteomic analysis. Their median age at the time was 58 years. 54% were female and 94% were white. Over 14 years of follow-up, 691 of them were diagnosed with AD, 285 with vascular dementia, and 441 with other types of dementia.
Co-lead authors Yu Guo, Jia You, and Yi Zhang mined proteomic data from a recently released cohort. This dataset consisted of his 1,463 plasma proteins measured in his baseline blood sample using Olink proteomics technology. Of these, 184 were associated with progression to all-cause dementia, 16 with AD, and 139 with vascular dementia. Of note, the Olink panel did not measure phosphorylated tau isoforms. Plasma p-tau217 is widely considered as the most promising prognostic biomarker of AD (e.g. News for February 2023; News for December 2023; News for January 2024).
For Alzheimer's disease, the top hit after GFAP, NfL, GDF15, and LTBP2 was CST5, which encodes the extracellular matrix protein brevican, the synaptic protein NPTXR, and the protease inhibitor cystatin D (see image above) . LTBP2 and CST5 have not previously been associated with this disease.
Elevated GFAP at baseline was the most predictive and was associated with a 3-fold higher risk of developing AD over the next 10 years. When combined with demographic data on gender, age, education, and APOE genotype, plasma GFAP predicted the development of all types of dementia with 89 percent accuracy, the authors noted. Furthermore, GFAP was specific to dementia, unlike his NfL, which is elevated in many neurodegenerative conditions.
The authors suggested that GFAP may be a useful biomarker for predicting dementia. However, Oskar Hansson of Lund University in Sweden pointed out that GFAP does not confer a prognostic benefit in AD to models containing p-tau217 (Mattsson Karlgren et al., 2023).
For vascular dementia, the top hit was GDF15. The risk of developing the disease was 2.5 times higher. This was followed by NfL, GFAP, and matrix metalloproteinase 12. Previously, only NfL was associated with vascular dementia. GDF15 is a cytokine involved in inflammatory pathways, post-cytotoxic stress responses, and insulin signaling. It has been pointed out that there is a relationship with vascular damage and dementia (McGrath et al., 2020; Walker et al., 2023).—Madeline Bowman Rogers
|
