Fentanyl 'Trunk Dope' mixture linked to Florida horse death

TREASURE ISLAND — Andrew McClave Jr. loved lifting weights. The 6-foot-4 bartender resembles a bodybuilder, and he was once photographed flexing his muscles with former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

“He was very dedicated,” said his father, Andrew McClave Sr. He said: “He almost forgot to take his medicine if he didn't go.''

But that hobby came at a price. According to a police report, his friend told the Treasure Island Police Department that McCrave, 36, had back problems and was taking unprescribed medication to alleviate the pain. Ta.

In late 2022, a friend found McCrave in his bed. He had no pulse. The coroner determined he had lethal doses of fentanyl, cocaine and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer used to sedate horses, in his system, the autopsy report said. Heart disease has been cited as a contributing factor.

McCrave is the most common person in Florida for an accidental overdose involving xylazine, according to a Tampa Bay Times analysis of coroner's data from 2022, the first year that state officials began tracking xylazine. He was one of more than 260 people who died in the Figures for 2023 have not been made public.

This death toll reflects the spread of xylazine into the country's illegal drug supply. Federal regulators approved the tranquilizer for animals in the early 1970s, saying it is used to sedate horses for procedures such as oral exams and treating colic. tod holbrook, an equine medicine expert at the University of Florida.Reports of people using xylazine surfaced in Philadelphia, then drug moved south and west.

It's unclear exactly what role this sedative plays in overdose deaths, as Florida data shows no one has fatally overdosed on xylazine alone. be. The Times analysis found that the painkiller fentanyl was partially involved in all but two cases where veterinary drugs were included as a cause of death. In cases that did not involve fentanyl, cocaine or alcohol played a role.

Fentanyl is commonly referred to as an “800-pound gorilla.” Lewis Nelsondirector of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Xylazine may increase the risk of overdose, but it does not increase it substantially.

However, xylazine appears to complicate the response when opioid overdoses occur, making it difficult to save people. Xylazine can dangerously slow breathing. federal health officialsAnd they don't respond to naloxone, the overdose reversal drug better known by its brand name Narcan.Part of the problem is that many people may not know they are taking equine tranquilizers. when using other drugsso they are not aware of the additional risks.

Tallahassee congressman uses xylazine Attachment 1 Drugs In 2016, heroin and ecstasy epidemics spread to several other states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. Measures have been taken to classify the substance as a scheduled substance., too. However, it is not prohibited at the federal level. The bills under consideration in Congress are Criminalize illegal xylazine Can be used nationwide.

In April, the White House announced that a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, often referred to as “trunk dope,” New drug threat.a study One of 20 states and Washington, D.C., saw the number of overdose deaths attributed to both illicit fentanyl and xylazine explode from January 2019 to June 2022, with It was revealed that the number of cases has increased rapidly from 12 to 188.

“We need to continue to be proactive and not wait until this becomes a bigger problem,” said Amanda Bonham-Lovett, St. Petersburg's syringe exchange program director.

“Excellent business model”

There are few clear answers as to why the use of xylazine became so widespread and the effects on people who take it.

In September, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced that tranquilizers were entering the country. in several ways, including fentanyl from China and brought across the Southwest border.Florida Attorney General's Office is prosecuting Orange County drug trafficking case It contains xylazine from a New Jersey supplier.

Bonham Lovett, who runs IDEA Exchange Pinellas, the county's anonymous needle exchange program, says some local people who use drugs don't seek out xylazine, they take it themselves. He said he was not even aware that it was happening.

One theory is that dealers mix fentanyl with xylazine because it's cheap and also affects the brain, Nelson said.

“It's conceivable that if you add a psychotropic drug to fentanyl, you could reduce the amount of fentanyl and still get the same effect,” he said. “It's a good business model.”

In Florida, men account for three-quarters of fatal xylazine overdoses, according to a Times analysis. Almost 80% of the dead were white. Median age was 42 years.

Counties on the East Coast had the highest death toll. Duval County topped the list with 46 overdoses. Tampa Bay recorded 19 deaths.

Cocaine has also been linked to more than 80 cases of McCrave's disease, according to the Times. In 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about fentanyl-laced cocaine in Florida.

In McClave's case, Treasure Island police found a small plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana and a white residue in his room, according to a police report. His family still wonders how he took the powerful drug and is still grappling with his death.

He was an avid fisherman, fishing for snook and grouper in the Gulf of Mexico, said his sister, Ashley McClave. His dream was to become a charter boat captain.

“I feel like I've lost everything,” her sister said. “My son won't be able to learn how to fish from his uncle.''

mysterious scar

Another thorny challenge for health authorities is Link During chronic use of xylazine and open wounds.

Needle exchange leaders say scars are appearing across Tampa Bay. The telltale sign is dark, cortical tissue, Bonham-Lovett said. While the injury may start out as small as a dime, it can grow to “take over someone's entire limb,” she said.

It can also occur in people who inhale fentanyl without injecting it. Nelson said the phenomenon has not been explained and is not seen in animals.

IDEA Exchange Pinellas has recorded at least 10 cases since opening in February 2023, and the treatment plan has been successful, Bonham Lovett said. Staff wash the wound with soap and water and bandage it.

Bonham-Lovett said one person had to be hospitalized due to the effects of xylazine. A 31-year-old woman from St. Petersburg who takes fentanyl daily was admitted to St. Anthony Hospital in 2023, she said. She had long suffered from a staph infection that is resistant to some antibiotics, and recently her sore had spread to half her thigh.

This woman didn't know about xylazine until IDEA Exchange Pinellas told her about the drug. She is grateful that she was noticed in time to receive treatment.

“I probably would have lost my leg,” she said.

This article was created with the help of KFF Health Newsformerly known as Kaiser Health News, is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism on health issues and is one of our core operating programs. KFF — An independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. The St. Petersburg Health Foundation also funded this article.