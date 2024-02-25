High fever, runny nose, cough: Things to be careful of during the influenza season

The number of people infected with influenza increases rapidly every year when the seasons change. As people flock to outpatient departments (OPDs) with symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath and runny nose, doctors are advising people to pay attention to their immunity and wear masks to avoid transmitting infectious diseases.

The increase in viral infections is generally attributed to adenoviruses, influenza A, RSV, and rhinoenteroviruses. These are usually Flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough, fever, and fatigue. Some people experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Most cases are uncomplicated, but in a small number of cases complications may occur, including: ear infection, wheezing, or pneumonia.

Dr Monika Mahajan, medical director of Max Multi Specialty Hospital, Panchsheel Park, told IndiaToday. Patients who visit OPD are usually suffering from viral infections, including influenza/H1N1, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and other prevalent viruses, he said. .

“This increase is expected due to weather changes. Most people will experience body aches, sore throats, runny noses and dry coughs. Concern arises in case of severe infection requiring hospitalization These are ignored or ignored because they can be deadly,” said Dr. Monika Mahajan.

Viral infections and allergies

As winter fades from January to March, seasonal allergies due to pollen are also prevalent. These allergies can manifest as sneezing, stuffy nose, stuffy nose, watery eyes, and itchy ears.

However, it is important to be able to differentiate between allergies and infections, Dr. Mahajan suggested.

Temperature differences, air gaps, and flower pollen can cause nasal and eye allergy flare-ups and wheezing in asthma patients. However, there is no fever.

People arrive at OPD as influenza cases increase rapidly.

Amid this seasonal change, community acquired pneumonia (CAP) has also been witnessed in some patients. This is a more serious infection with a high fever, dry or productive cough, and shortness of breath.

It could be viral pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, or both.

In some cases, a simple viral sore throat can be complicated by a bacterial infection. Children, the elderly, people with diabetes, and people with heart, liver, or kidney complications may be more vulnerable to these infections.

“It's important to talk to your doctor to find out what type of infection you have. Simple anti-allergic, antiviral, or antibiotic drugs may be prescribed.. Avoid self-medication and indiscriminate use of antibiotics,” said Dr. Mahajan.

viral infections in children

In some serious cases, children with asthma, weakened immune systems, or chronic health conditions may suffer more from the influenza virus.

As the number of patients with seasonal fever increases rapidly, large numbers of patients are waiting their turn at the outpatient department of the Government Hospital for Otorhinolaryngology. (Photo: PTI)

Dr Anupama Menon, consultant and pediatric pulmonologist at Rainbow Children's Hospital in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, said children are particularly susceptible to viral and bacterial infections during the months from January to March.

“We are seeing many children suffering from viral infections, especially after COVID-19, due to weakened immune systems. It may feel like you are constantly exposed to the elements. No, but This is their immune system building defenses. The good news is that most of these infections are mild and resolve on their own with adequate rest at home,” Dr. Anupama Menon told her IndiaToday.In.

tips to stay healthy

Dr. Monica Mahajan suggested: Keep your body well hydrated, eat healthy food and don't throw away your wool. Too soon.

“Consult with your doctor before getting the flu and pneumonia vaccines. Prevention is always better than cure,” she said.

Dr Menon added that parents should check how long their child's fever lasts as children are more susceptible to viral and bacterial infections during the change of seasons.

Stay well hydrated, eat a healthy diet and don't stop wearing wool too soon.

If it persists for more than 2 days, see your doctor. “If you have difficulty breathing or show signs of dehydration, seek medical attention immediately. Early diagnosis helps prevent complications,” Dr. Menon advised.

Speaking to IndiaToday, Dr. Rakesh Biragi, a pulmonologist at Apollo Clinic in Koramangala, Bengaluru, stressed that vaccination is a top priority.

“It significantly reduces the risk of contracting influenza and minimizes the severity of symptoms if infection occurs,” Dr. Rakesh Biraghi said.

He added that if you don't feel well, that's better. Stay home to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to avoid spreading infectious material to others.

Moisturize using a humidifier Indoor air reduces congestion and relieves airway inflammation.he added.

Dr. Branda, Consultant Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, shared some measures to stay healthy during this period.

Get the flu vaccine every year, especially if you're over 65, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system.

Wash your hands regularly to prevent the spread of germs. Do this often, especially before eating or touching your face.

Please practice good hygiene. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Eat a balanced diet. A balanced diet increases immunity. Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

Drinking water and staying hydrated helps eliminate toxins and maintain good health.

Lack of sleep can weaken your immune system, so be sure to get plenty of rest.