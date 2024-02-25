Is zombie deer disease dangerous to humans? Scientists' responses unleash new horror | Health





Experts, like the rest of us, have no idea how to answer the following questions: zombie deer disease Will it spread to humans? They are still climbing this hill, but the rising number of cases in the United States is taking a toll on the fear factor. Scientists are still investigating whether the zombie deer disease can be transmitted to humans. In an attempt to find a solution, scientists are creating studies and connecting the dots with mad cow disease. In the latter case, it has already been confirmed that prions can be transmitted from cows to humans. Hindustan Times – Fastest source of latest news! Read now. In her interview, BBCAssociate Professor Jennifer Mullinax wild animals “To date, no transmission from deer or elk to humans has occurred,” said University of Maryland ecology and management researchers. If animal-to-human transmission becomes a reality, all those dystopian and impossible hypothetical scenarios could easily turn into our new nightmarish reality. “However, due to its nature, [the misfolded proteins]the CDC and other agencies have supported all efforts to eliminate prion diseases from the food chain,” the professor added. Also read: Bubonic plague in the United States: Everything you need to know, from symptoms to prevention tips About zombie deer disease The latest zombie disease outbreak is prion disease, also known as chronic wasting disease (CWD). Other prion diseases have a history of being harmful to both animals and humans, although scientists are still considering their effects on humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and elk are victims of CWD, all of which have been found so far in Canada, the United States, Norway, and South Korea. Regarding transmission, prions in CWD are reported to be spread through feces, saliva, blood, and urine. Although CWD is a contagious degenerative disease, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and plant health inspection The service does not cite bacteria or viruses as the cause. Instead, naturally occurring proteins emerge as lethal agents, becoming infectious when misfolded. However, the cause of this misfolding remains a mystery. However, they found that when the normal prion protein assumes this lethal form, other commonly occurring proteins also convert into the misfolded form. As degeneration progresses, the affected animal's brain cells die, eventually leading to death. What are the chances that zombie deer disease can spread to humans? In 2023, surveillance results in Alberta (Canada) showed that the positivity rate for mule deer increased to 23%. Consistent with the lack of current evidence suggesting that CWD can be transmitted to humans, Mullinax said, “The current body of research is a mixed bag, meaning we still don't know.” said. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, also added his research to the ongoing discussion. Although researchers are still evaluating the potential exposure of humans who come into contact with contaminated soil or water, they note that mad cow disease and CWD prions are structurally different.

