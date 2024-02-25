The cost of loneliness after retirement

We often worry about whether we will have enough savings; retirement, a similar threat to a happy and healthy retirement is the rising cost of loneliness. But there are steps you can take right now to build your social capital.

According to , loneliness and social isolation are serious health epidemics. US Surgeon General. Older adults may also be at increased risk because they are more likely to live alone, lose friends and family, and get sick.

This number is alarming. According to the University of Michigan, more than one-third of older adults experience feelings of loneliness at least once a week. National poll on healthy aging.It's easy to attribute this increase to recent events like social media or the pandemic, but the reality is loneliness It has been trending upward for the past 20 years.

apply Kiplinger's personal finance Become a smarter, more informed investor. Up to 74% off Sign up for Kiplinger's free e-newsletter Profit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more straight to your email. Profit and prosper with the best advice from experts straight to your email.

This trend highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing loneliness as a key component of well-being, especially as we age. Therefore, alongside financial assets, cultivating and maintaining social connections should receive equal emphasis in retirement planning.

The deadly toll of loneliness

Research shows that we reach a peak in the diversity of our social connections around age 40. After that, it was reported that there was a big change in spending more time alone. our world in data.

(Image credit: Our world in data)

Being alone doesn't necessarily equate to loneliness, but if we look at the overall situation, we can see that our social networks are decreasing. According to He, from 1990 to 2021, the percentage of Americans who have 10 or more friends decreased dramatically from 33% to just 13%. Center for Research on American Life.

The effects of this social isolation can be severe and life-threatening. The report says loneliness is linked to many health problems, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, addiction, dementia and even premature death. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From a more severe perspective, Health risks of social isolation This is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Considering these findings, it is clear that flaming social networks is an unacceptable health risk.

The economic impact of loneliness

The potential economic impact of loneliness is even more urgent.

Research such as the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine study published at Aging and mental healthfound that Americans over 50 who feel lonely or dissatisfied with their personal relationships are more likely to: financial fraud. Isolation limits opportunities to discuss financial issues with others, making it a prime target for scammers who pretend to provide emotional support to exploit you financially.

Additionally, as social isolation worsens chronic diseases, medical costs and stress levels skyrocket, especially impacting people without a support network when they are sick.a 2017 AARP Survey We found that social isolation was associated with an estimated $6.7 billion in additional federal Medicare spending per year.

Fundamentally, social support networks, like any financial asset, are critical to quality of life in later life, highlighting the dual importance of fostering both financial and social health. I am.

fight against loneliness

Now imagine a solution to loneliness that is more effective than any drug, protects you from the harmful effects of loneliness, and enhances your health and well-being. The solution is friendship.

Simply put, training Good relationships keep us healthier and happier.

The CDC recommends fighting loneliness by spending time with loved ones, joining clubs and groups, enjoying nature with others, expressing gratitude, and volunteering. is suggesting.

Author, Harvard University Lecturer AS Dr. Jeremy Nobel It emphasizes the power of connection in many forms, from chatting in the grocery store line to creative activities.art and gymnasticsFor example, it promotes “feel good” hormones that reduce stress and sustainably increase mental well-being.

After all, overcoming loneliness requires active steps. Do something every day that connects you with others or the wider world.

Start Early: Compound Interest of Friendship

The key to combating loneliness and reaping the benefits of social connections may be to start early, just like your approach to saving and investing.

Recent investigation According to a survey by the American Psychiatric Association, one in three young people (ages 18 to 34) report feeling lonely most days or multiple times a week, making loneliness an epidemic. , highlights the importance of addressing feelings of loneliness from a young age.

The sooner you start consciously building a connection, the stronger that bond will become over time. As with any financial investment, the earlier you start, the greater the compounding benefits you'll reap later in life.

Take, for example, Charlie Munger's legendary 56-year friendship with Charlie Munger. warren buffett As an example.no wonder Buffett once advised:“As you go through life, your friends shape you. Make some good friends and stick with them for the rest of your life.”

So next time you're out with friends, remember that picking up the tab isn't a cost, it's an investment in your health and future well-being.