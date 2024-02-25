Health
Measles outbreak in Florida school suggests growing risk amid vaccine skepticism
An outbreak of measles in a Florida school this month, following last year's outbreak in Ohio, highlights the vulnerability of classrooms as vaccine skepticism grows.
So far, six students at Broward County's Manatee Bay Elementary School have tested positive for the disease, but the disease can be very dangerous to young children and experts say more schools are at risk. It warns that it is necessary to prepare for such a situation.
“I think we're going to see more outbreaks because there's such a massive outcry against COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and other vaccines. There's a whole anti-vaccination movement going on,” Johns Hopkins University Safety and Health said. said Annette Anderson, deputy director of the school center.
“So will we have another outbreak in our schools? Yes. The question we have to ask is, overwhelmingly, does it pose a risk to public health? So I think the question is, to what extent can we prevent that?'' she added.
At least 8,500 schools in the U.S. have less than 95 percent vaccination rates for kindergarteners, according to one report. CBS News Investigationstandards that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are necessary to keep students and the community safe.
In the early 2000s, measles was thought to have been eradicated in the United States due to the effectiveness of vaccines and high coverage.
However, for unvaccinated people, measles is highly contagious and they are more likely to get sick if they are exposed to it. Measles most commonly re-enters the United States from international travel, but it can persist if vaccination rates are not high enough.
Claudia Espinosa, co-chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Florida Chapter Emerging Infectious Diseases Task Force, said, “Of all the states, Florida should be vaccinated. Tourism is a part of our lives. body,” he said.
A surge in measles cases is also being observed worldwide, with cases occurring in states such as Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Last year in Ohio, more than 90 percent of the 85 children had not been vaccinated, was diagnosed with measles. There were no deaths, but almost half were hospitalized.
“This outbreak shows that health facilities, health care providers, and child care facilities serving undervaccinated populations should remain vigilant against measles and emphasize the importance of timely MMR. It serves as a reminder.” [measles, mumps and rubella] Vaccination,” the CDC wrote in an August report.
Anderson said there is a 21-day period after a measles outbreak to determine whether new cases occur. Although there have been no new cases for 21 days, it is unlikely that more cases will be found.
The vaccination status of Florida's sick children is currently unknown, but state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said children can safely return to school at any time whether they are vaccinated or not. The decision is up to the parents of Manatee Bay, he said. Ladapo is a controversial appointee. Voices of skepticism about the new coronavirus infection vaccinehas not specifically encouraged measles vaccination since the measles outbreak.
“The more unvaccinated students in a class or school, the greater the risk of a measles outbreak,” said Amira Ross, professor of global health epidemiology at George Mason University.
Broward County Superintendent Peter Licata told Local 10 News On Wednesday, vaccination rates at elementary schools were 92 percent.
“Currently, 33 of Manatee Bay's 1,067 students have not received the MMR vaccine for various reasons,” Licata said.
Espinosa stressed that classrooms with low vaccination rates are “the perfect environment for infections to increase among unvaccinated children, which will only spread the infection further.”
“The Surgeon General is basically saying he thinks we don't expect to see any more cases because the herd immunity rate is so high,” Anderson said. “But I think they are erring on the side of keeping kids in school because they are trying to weigh school attendance against the possibility of kids getting sick.”
As misinformation about vaccines continues to spread online and vaccination rates decline, schools with unvaccinated students need to prepare for an outbreak.
“If you have students in your school who have not received the measles vaccine, you need to prepare for a measles outbreak and large-scale disruption to education. Other staff will need to be in place. Schools will also need to prepare for severe cases and deaths among unvaccinated community members as the number of unvaccinated people increases. “We need to anticipate that the provision of mental health services will be important,” Ross said.
