Toronto artist wants colon cancer screening age lowered





When Canadian hip-hop and battle rap pioneer Brigante Bishop was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the 45-year-old recalls it as one of the scariest experiences of his life. “It was a nightmare. I was scared, sad, scared, and crying. I was just holding my precious life in the hands of a young lady. I was thinking about my son and daughter, and I was thinking, ' I thought, 'No, this can't be real,''' Brigante said. Brigante knows this diagnosis will change his life, but he also wonders what would have happened if he hadn't taken the initiative. “What doctors often say is, 'There's blood in your stool, so it could be hemorrhoids, or it could be irritable bowel syndrome.' You get these. [diagnoses] Because it's easy to install. My lady, Melanie, said, “No, you need to book a colonoscopy.” So we held on tight and pushed and got the win,” Brigante said. Brigante received the news through a colonoscopy and is now undergoing treatment to fight the cancer. Brigante also took on a new fight to lower the minimum age for a colonoscopy from 50 to 30. Currently, the target age for asymptomatic cancer screening is 50 years. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men. “This policy is so outdated. If you just look at the statistics, there are so many young people suffering from this disease. Something should have been done and it exploded. Why it exploded. Because this is the real deal,” Brigante said. Change.org petition The bill currently has more than 27,000 signatures and was even read aloud in Parliament by NDP health critic France Gelinas. Brigante and his partner Melanie McVeigh join Gelinas; I filed a petition at Queen's Park.the petition has gathered thousands of signatures in just a month of existence. “Support is on the move. Reading the comments, based on this standard and this policy, it's really sad to hear that all these young people have lost loved ones, but we're just trying to keep trying. It’s just that,” Brigante said. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, colorectal cancer affects an estimated 1 in 16 men and 1 in 18 women. It also accounts for 11% of cancer deaths in Canada. Brigante plans to continue his fight as an individual, as the founder of a clothing retailer. both endsis an organization that celebrates culture and community and currently has a “Fight Ribbon” collection, the proceeds of which Brigante donates to various Canadian Cancer Society fundraisers. He also plans to take this petition to all levels of government. Brigante also hopes to hold a fundraising event at the Revue Cinema on March 22nd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toronto.citynews.ca/2024/02/25/toronto-artist-lower-age-colon-cancer-screenings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos